ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

In Bill Belichick the Patriots must trust, now more than ever

By Andy Hart
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGRMH_0eG4vUr900

Bill Belichick has been in full control of the football operation in New England for 22-plus years.

Through thick and thin, Belichick has been the final decision-maker on just about anything to do with the Patriots.

And as he himself declared a couple years ago following the playoff loss to the Titans in what was Tom Brady’s last game in New England, “I wouldn’t say it’s been all that thin around here, personally.”

Belichick’s right. The best of times – six Super Bowl wins – have been as good as it gets in NFL history. And the worst of times – a 7-9 post-Brady season led by Cam Newton – weren’t really all that bad and obviously didn’t last too long.

This is to say that Belichick has certainly earned the benefit of the doubt in his decision-making. The overall results, philosophies and actions speak for themselves. The pudding Belichick has served up to Patriot Nation has been oh so sweet.

In Bill We Trust!

Right?

Right now the answer has to be a very strong … kinda?

Soon to be 70 years old and in the midst of a supposed rebuild alongside newly-minted franchise QB Mac Jones that saw a playoff trip in the No. 15 overall pick’s rookie season, Belichick is certainly testing the limits of the cache he’s built up two decades of success.

Doubted many times before, more often than not Belichick’s come out on the right side of the ledger. But the devilish doubt is creeping…maybe stomping…into the Belichick conversation once again this offseason and it’s all about his coaching staff.

Coming off a year in which it wasn’t hard to argue that New England was as poorly coached as any time in the Belichick era – slow starts to games/halves, limited adjustments at times, costly penalties in all three phases, three blocked punts, failure to field the proper number of players on defense, etc. – the Patriots have seen a Mass. exodus of assistant coaches.

Offensive coordinator and top Belichick assistant Josh McDaniels is now the head coach in Las Vegas. He took wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and assistant QBs coach Bo Hardegree with him, as well as director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, who helped tremendously in the “collaborative effort” last spring that was a smashing success in both free agency and the draft.

Longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears is expected to retire.

That means the only returning position coach on the New England offensive staff as the team looks to make strides in Jones’ Year 2 development is tight ends coach Nick Caley. If you just wondered silently “Who?” it’s more than understandable.

This all comes after the offseason analysis of the Patriots – fresh off the Super Wild Card beatdown by Josh Allen’s Bills in which New England failed to force Buffalo to punt for a second-consecutive meeting – began with concern about a defense that had no coordinator and too many coaching voices to concoct competency.

Now, the concerns about the defense led by Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo seem to be the least of the Patriots coaching staff problems.

Now, it’s the offense that has nobody in a position of leadership and few if any reliable or confident coaching options to turn to.
Sure, Belichick brought back former Patriots special teams coach and failed Giants boss Joe Judge. But as an offensive assistant? Not to take the “offensive” part of his title literally, but WTF?

As much as Belichick has proven his worth, his current plan for his coaching staff appears from the outside to be rather putrid. Sure, he’s promoted from within successfully before. Sure, he’s gone without coordinators in a titular sense and seen Super results before. Sure, his fixation on developing young coaches, especially those who are FOBBs (Friends of Bill Belichick) or friends of FOBBs, has worked over the years.

But is a 70-year-old man capable of overseeing his offense, defense, special teams and personnel department at as high and competent a level as necessary to compete and win?

Even for a tried-and-true Belichick bobo, an In Bill We Trust acolyte, it’s a more than fair question to ask.

After all, Belichick’s favorite phrase in Foxborough is Do Your Job. It’s not Do Everyone’s Job.

Maybe Belichick is thinking of reprinting all those hats and t-shirts. Because right now, whether out of necessity, stubbornness or poor planning, Belichick does appear to be trying to do everyone’s job for them.

The Patriot Way is all Belichick, all the time these days.

And if we’re being honest, it feels far less than ideal.

With a nod to former president Ronald Reagan, maybe there should be a new spin on the quote of faith Patriots fans have in Belichick.

In Bill We Trust, but verify.

Unfortunately that verification process for Belichick and his new-look, dubious coaching staff won’t come until this fall.

So, for now, guess all there is left to do is trust.

Of course we’ve all seen viral videos of what happens when trust falls go bad. They result in painful collapses. Let’s hope a failed trust fall is not what the Belichick-led Patriots and their fans have coming.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Bill Belichick and Urban Meyer spotted together fuels Patriots speculation

The New England Patriots‘ coaching staff and front office have already underwent significant changes this offseason. Between offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and director of player personnel Dave Ziegler teaming up with the Raiders and former special teams coordinator Joe Judge returning as an offensive assistant after he was fired by the Giants, Bill Belichick’s coaching staff will look a lot different in 2022.
NFL
Boston Globe

A good move for the Patriots would be rehiring Brian Flores

Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, and the Patriots should be doing everything in their power to bring Flores back to Foxborough. Spent a few hours the past two weeks doing what one does when a certain football team that spoiled you with nine Super Bowl appearances in an 18-year span isn’t part of the current competition or conversation.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots Talk: If Pats don’t get Bill O’Brien, what’s the plan?

The New England Patriots still have yet to find a replacement for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Shortly after McDaniels left for the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching job, the Patriots brought back Joe Judge as an offensive assistant. It isn't clear yet whether Judge, who was fired after two seasons as the New York Giants' head coach, will be the one calling plays in 2022.
NFL
FanSided

How have Bill Belichick and Patriots not mastered manipulating the salary cap?

It pains us to say it, but the NFL season is over and New England Patriots fans will have to wait nearly seven months for football to return. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams used a dominant second half performance from their front seven and a clutch showing from Cooper Kupp, who scored the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter, to knock off Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at So-Fi Stadium.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerod Mayo
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Steve Belichick
NESN

Josh McDaniels Takes Out Full-Page Boston Globe Ad To Thank Patriots

Josh McDaniels used The Boston Globe on Wednesday to bid New England a fond, and long, farewell. McDaniels, who recently was hired as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, took out a one-page ad to thank the Patriots. New England’s former offensive coordinator addressed Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Robert Kraft and, especially, Patriots fans.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bills#American Football#Titans#Patriot Nation#Bill We Trust#Qb Mac Jones
ESPN

Key question for New England Patriots: Why aren't young LBs emerging?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When a team's season ends with a dud like the New England Patriots experienced in the playoffs, the focus shifts quickly to potential fixes. Who might be available in free agency? What prospects could fit best in the draft?. It's an every-year cycle that can spark excitement...
NFL
PatriotMaven

“To All Patriots Fans” — Josh McDaniels Bids Heartfelt Farewell to New England via Full-Page Ad

As the old saying goes, you can take the person out of New England, but you can’t take New England out of the person. Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is headed west to coach the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the 45-year old was not about to take his talents to the Nevada desert before paying homage to the franchise with which his success began. On Wednesday, McDaniels took out a full-page ad in The Boston Globe, both reflecting on his time in New England and expressing his gratitude for those who helped make his time with the Pats memorable.
NFL
PatsFans.com

MORSE: Patriots Mock Draft #2, Super Bowl, Coaches and Cap Space

Now that the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl are in the books, it’s time for my February Mock Draft. I have used poster Bacon Grundle Candy’s New England Patriots Draft Board as our source for players to select. You can also find BDC’s spreadsheet in the Patriots Draft section of the Fan Forum.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PatsFans.com

5 Thursday Patriots and NFL Thoughts For 2/17

1) It’s hard to believe the Super Bowl is already nearly a week behind us, which pushes us deeper into the offseason and more importantly, closer toward the process of building next year’s Patriots team. One of the key periods is going to be player evaluations in preparation...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Does Richard Seymour’s Hall of Fame success bode well for fellow Patriots legend Vince Wilfork?

With the Hall of Fame taking their sweet-ass time to induct players that any objective football knower would agree deserved to get in on their first shot — like third-highest-receiving-touchdowns wide receiver Terrell Owens, Pittsburgh Steelers great Lynn Swann, and the New England Patriots’ very own game-wrecking defensive tackle Richard Seymour — it seems like there’s only one candidate for a surefire first-ballot lock whose championship résumé is impossible to deny.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Knee Injury Diagnosis In For Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Thankfully, though, Burrow has avoided serious injury. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Burrow suffered a sprained knee in the loss at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jerry Jones’ Daughter is One of the Most Powerful Women in the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys might as well be named the Dallas Joneses. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his family have held the organization’s most prominent positions since the successful businessman bought the iconic NFL team in 1989. His oldest son, Stephen Jones, is probably the most front-facing as the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy