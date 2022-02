Longtime Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman announced his retirement Tuesday, according to a statement from CAA Baseball. "We have won together, lost together, and, honestly, grown up together," Zimmerman wrote to fans. "We lost 100 games (twice), we won 90 games (four times), we moved into a new stadium, we failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs (four grueling times), and, of course, we experienced the magical World Series run of 2019 that no one will ever forget."

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO