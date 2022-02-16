Finland 4, Switzerland 0

Jungfraubahn is a small company moving under the radar of all big market players, but potentially interesting for retail investors. Jungfraubahn Holding AG (OTC:JFBHF) is one of those small-cap companies that stay under the radar because of its size and lack of analysts' coverage. However, it has many features of perfect value-stock and can be a great investment, if bought at the right price. Wide-moat, prudent management, a unique offer, and global tailwinds are going to guarantee the prosperity of the business in the years to come. Virus-related restrictions in tourism have harmed the company's earnings in recent years, but as soon as the disease is contained, stable earnings growth will resume. In the meantime, look for price drops to build a new position in your portfolio.

