Hockey

Finland 4, Switzerland 0

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 1 day ago

Switzerland000—0 First Period_1, Finland, Viivi Vainikka (Noora Tulus, Elisa Holopainen), 11:38. Penalties_Tanja Niskanen, Finland (interference on a goalkeeper); Keely Moy, Switzerland (hooking); Jenni...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Karvinen
Person
Jenni Hiirikoski
Person
Susanna Tapani
#Canada#United States#Niskanen#Goalies Finland
