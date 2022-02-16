ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Bobby Talks With Eddie’s Kid’s Basketball Coach About Private Lessons

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cT47Y_0eG4tdmO00

Earlier this week, The Bobby Bones Show learned that Bobby Bones wants to hire a basketball coach so that he can be decent at playing pickup basketball. Eddie got his kid's basketball coach, Coach Mike, to come on the show and talk with Bones about the whole ordeal.

Coach Mike admitted he's never been asked to coach an adult male aka "anybody that immature" before. However, he says for the right price he would do it. Though he wouldn't do it at Bones house, Bones would have to go to his house where he has everything set up. Coach Mike detailed what the coaching session would look like, adding that he likes to focus on footwork. He would watch Bones for a few minutes to see his footwork and how he dribbles, then they would start from scratch. Coach Mike likes to focus on footwork noting that if the feet are sloppy, the great shots won't matter. After footwork drills, they'd then focus on dribbling and learning to be as strong with the weak hand as they are with the strong hand.

If Bones wanted to move forward on working with Coach Mike, it would cost him $40 an hour. There are group rates, however Bones couldn't join Eddie's kids because Coach Mike is worried Bones would dominate them too much with the age difference.

Comments / 0

Related
wschronicle.com

Local basketball coaches share what they wished parents knew (part 3)

This informative article has been split into several parts to avoid losing the valuable insight provided by our local coaches. Part 2 ran in last week’s Chronicle. Selecting a school that’s the best fit has proven itself to be extremely challenging for parents, especially with the plethora of options countywide. Besides the traditional public, public magnet, and private schools, we also have in the state of North Carolina 204 public charter schools serving approximately 130,485 students. Five of those charter schools are within the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School (WS/FCS) district.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WJBF

Harlem baseball coach Jimmie Lewis earns career win No. 800

Harlem’s Jimmie Lewis began his baseball coaching career at Harlem 46 years ago. Two years later he would take over the Bulldogs program as head coach, shaping the lives of hundreds of young men for decades to come. Now, he’s reached another milestone with career win No. 800, third all-time in the state of Georgia. […]
HARLEM, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bones
Houston Chronicle

It’s about to get real for new Rice baseball coach Jose Cruz Jr.

Friday marks the Rice coaching debut of Jose Cruz Jr., and the former Owls star is charged up for the start of the 2022 college baseball season and seeing his team’s capability. This weekend, it gets real. As in taking on the preseason No. 1 team in the nation,...
RICE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Lessons#Coaching
conchovalleyhomepage.com

ASU standout coached by father in final season

SAN ANGELO– Not many baseball players get the opportunity to have their dad as their baseball coach from the little league years, all the way up to college, but this year Aaron Walters gets that opportunity in his final season as a Ram. The new opportunity came after longtime...
SAN ANGELO, TX
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Legend Told He Can Never Wrestle Again Following Back Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and Producer D-Von Dudley underwent successful back surgery earlier this week. D-Von noted that doctors had to fuse his L4, L5 and L6 vertebra this past Tuesday, and that the damage was a lot worse than originally thought. He also said surgery took longer than anticipated.
WWE
fadeawayworld.net

Malik Monk Was Spotted With Iggy Azalea On Valentine’s Day After Shooting His Shot With Her 4 Years Ago

Malik Monk has been enjoying an excellent spell personally even if the Los Angeles Lakers as a whole have disappointed throughout this season. Monk has provided some much-needed scoring to the team outside of LeBron James, scoring more than 20 points in 5 of the last 9 games that he has appeared on the court in. And it's not just shots on the floor that seem to be falling for Monk at the minute, he's doing well for himself off the court as well.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

RJ Luis: One of nation's top unsigned seniors talks recruitment

RJ Luis is ranked No. 128 in the recent On3 class of 2022 update. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard has proven to be one of the top unsigned seniors in the country. A late bloomer playing his final year with Lanham (MD) Mt Zion Prep, Luis has consistently finished with double-doubles while defending the opposing team’s best player.
BASKETBALL
AllTrojans

USC QB Caleb Williams Lands Jaw Dropping NIL Deal

USC quarterback Caleb Williams inked another NIL partnership with Beverly Hills real estate private equity fund, Hawkins Way Capital. According to the Los Angeles Times:. "Williams has entered into a long-term agreement with Hawkins Way Capital, a Beverly Hills-based real estate private equity fund, whose partners said they plan to show USC’s quarterback the ropes of the real estate world with the possibility of partnering on future investment opportunities.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Pat Riley On LeBron James' Return To Cleveland: "That’s A Pretty Damn Courageous Thing That He Did And Selfless Thing."

When thinking back on some of the defining moments of LeBron James' career, his decision in 2010 cannot be looked over. After 7 seasons playing for his hometown Cavs, James announced his decision to bolt for the sunny beaches of Miami on live television, prompting a wave of media backlash at the time. He was called a traitor and a coward by fans, who saw his move as nothing short of a betrayal.
NBA
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy