CLEVELAND — A two-mile portion of I-71 North has reopened after being closed for approximately one hour following a crash on Thursday morning. According to the City of Brookpark, the 1.8-mile stretch beyond Bagley Road was closed after a crash involving 2 semi-tractor-trailer units occurred at approximately 10:42 a.m. The crash resulted in the units being disabled on the roadway, with a fuel spill making the roadway slippery.

BROOK PARK, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO