ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland reveals secret to success at 2022 Winter Olympics

By Noa Covell
WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarte Olsbu Roeisland of Norway said the secret to...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
SPORTS
WKTV

Norway retains title with most medals at 2022 Winter Olympics

With all 109 medal events decided, competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is officially complete. And after three weeks of dominance, Norway once again claimed the top spot on the final medal table. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/norway-retains-title-most-medals-2022-winter-olympics.
SPORTS
WKTV

2022 Olympic ski jumping in review: Slovenia stuns competition

Ski jumping at the 2022 Winter Olympics concluded with the men's team final. Underdogs Slovenia shocked fan favorites and won the most medals of the program over Norway and Germany. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-olympic-ski-jumping-review-slovenia-stuns-competition.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Winter Olympics#The Preparation#Www
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
WAVY News 10

Norway’s secret to Winter Olympics dominance

(NBC Olympics) — Norway is at the top of the medal table at the Winter Olympics yet again, and has broken its own record for most golds (15 so far) won at a Winter Olympics. Jo Ling Kent finds out what sets Norwegian athletes apart.
SPORTS
WKTV

Day 16: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

The U.S. finished the 2022 Winter Olympics with 24 medals, behind Norway, ROC, Germany, and Canada. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/day-16-2022-winter-olympics-medal-count-update.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
WKTV

Top record-breaking moments at the 2022 Winter Olympics

No Olympic competition is complete without a few handfuls of historical moments. Re-live all the record-breaking performances from the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/top-record-breaking-moments-2022-winter-olympics.
SPORTS
WKTV

Women supporting women at 2022 Winter Olympics

Sportsmanship is as much a hallmark of the Olympics as winning a medal, endearing athletes to fans and searing heartwarming scenes that personify the Olympic ideals of excellence, friendship and respect into memory. Source: https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/02/19/2022-winter-olympics-women-supporting-women/
SPORTS
WKTV

Breakout stars of the 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Games saw breakout stars in almost every sport, ranging from freestyle skier Eileen Gu to speed skater Nils van der Poel. Check out why these athletes earned a spot on our list of notable Olympic athletes. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/breakout-stars-2022-winter-olympics.
SPORTS
WKTV

The Podium: Indigenous Olympians hope to serve as examples

Indigenous athletes are rare in the Winter Olympics, but for the select few like Ukaleq Slettemark and Abby Roque, their unique background is a point of strength. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/podium-indigenous-olympians-hope-serve-examples.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy