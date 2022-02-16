ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Record-breaking blue diamond could sell for $48 million

By CNN Staff
KTRE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - The biggest vivid-blue diamond is up for grabs for a pretty penny. It’s called “The De Beers Cullinan...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurylaunches.com

Estimated to fetch $48 million, this rare vivid blue diamond could become the most expensive jewel to be sold at an auction

If De Beers Cullinan Blue sells for more than its estimated price of $48 million, it will be the most valuable blue diamond to ever feature at an auction. Sotheby’s will put up the newly mined vivid blue stone for auction in Hong Kong this April. According to a press release from Sotheby’s, ‘The 15.10-carat gem is also “the largest internally flawless step-cut vivid blue diamond” to be appraised by the Gemological Institute of America.’ This gorgeous stone was first discovered in April 2021 at the South African Cullinan mine, one of the very few places in the world to discover rare blue gems. New York Post shared, “Blue diamonds of any kind are rare on the market, but this is the rarest of the rare; nothing of remotely similar caliber has appeared at auction in recent years,” said Chairman of Sotheby’s Asia Patti Wong.
ECONOMY
AFP

Sotheby's tips largest blue diamond at auction to fetch $48 mn

Sotheby's announced Wednesday that it would offer the largest-ever blue diamond to go up for auction at a sale in Hong Kong in April. The auction house said it expected the 15.10-carat De Beers Cullinan Blue diamond to sell for more than $48 million. The diamond is the "largest internally flawless step cut vivid blue diamond" ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), Sotheby's said in a statement. The sale will mark the first time a blue diamond of more than 15 carats has ever gone under the hammer, the press release added.
ECONOMY
Robb Report

The De Beers Cullinan Blue Diamond Is Expected to Fetch $48 Million at Auction. Here’s What to Know About It.

Click here to read the full article. When the De Beers Cullinan Blue, a 15.10-carat step-cut fancy vivid blue diamond, goes on the block at Sotheby’s Hong Kong at the end of April, it will carry an estimated price tag of $48 million, the highest dollar amount ever placed on a blue diamond at auction. “Before we get into comparisons with other stones, one important point to mention is that this estimate puts the stone alongside some of the greatest, finest works by the titans of art history, such as the Botticelli that we sold in January for $45 million, and...
LIFESTYLE
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Rarest of the rare’ blue diamond projected to bring $48 million at auction

A 15.1-carat blue diamond set to go on auction in April could fetch upward of $48 million, according to officials at Sotheby’s, the auction house handling the diamond. The De Beers Cullinan Blue, a fancy vivid blue diamond, was discovered in April 2021 at the South African Cullinan mine. That mine, according to Sotheby’s, is one of the few places in the world where rare blue gems have been found.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Blue Diamond#Auction#Cnn#Color Grading#Sotheby
ARTnews

Recently Unearthed $48 M. Blue Diamond Heads to Auction at Sotheby’s

Click here to read the full article. In 2021, the De Beers mining giant teamed up with diamond manufacturer Diacore to buy a rare blue diamond that had been unearthed at the famed Cullinan mine in South Africa that year. Together, the two companies bought the 39-carat gem for a total of $40.2 million, making it the most expensive rough diamond ever sold. Now, a 15-carat diamond cut from that rare stone recovered last year is coming to auction this spring. Sotheby’s is selling the blue diamond during a jewelry sale in Hong Kong in April. When it hits the block,...
ECONOMY
Vegetarian Times

France’s ‘Truffle of the Year’ Just Sold in a Record-Breaking NFT Auction

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today!. Truffles – the luxurious mushroom relatives that bring their distinctive earthy richness to pasta, potatoes, and more – are among the most prized ingredients grown on the planet. Bernard Planche of Sarlat, France, has been cultivating and hunting for truffles for decades. When he discovered a 1.265 kilogram winter black truffle earlier this month – one of the largest specimens ever recorded in Europe – he knew he had something extremely valuable on his hands. So he did what so many enterprising business people have done recently: he decided to sell the truffle in an NFT auction. The sale has now set a new record for largest truffle NFT ever recorded – both in the size of the truffle and the size of the price tag.
RETAIL
Coinspeaker

Rare CryptoPunk NFT Sells at Record Breaking Price of About $23.7M

As mainstream adoption of crypto and NFTs increased in 2021, so did the demand for CryptoPunks. Rare CryptoPunk #5822 smashed all records to become the highest valued NFT in the CryptoPunk collection. Before the sale, insight from DappRadar put the value of the CryptoPunk at 3398ETH. However, the CEO of Chain Deepak Thapliyal, made the purchase for 8000 ETH and about $23.7 million at current prices.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
hypebeast.com

CryptoPunk #5822 Sold for Record-Breaking 8,000 ETH, $23.7 Million USD

According to reports, a CryptoPunks NFT has been sold for a record-breaking 8,000 ETH (approximately $23.7 million USD). Verified by the CryptoPunks Bot Twitter, the sale of CryptoPunk #5822 serves as the biggest CryptoPunks NFT purchase in history. The NFT was purchased by Deepak Thapliyal, the CEO of Chain, who goes by the name of Deepak.eth on the Ethereum blockchain. The staggering 8,000 ETH transaction smashes the previous record sale of the “COVID Alien” CryptoPunk #7523 at Sotheby’s “Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale” back in June, 2021.
MARKETS
Robb Report

Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Air Force Ones Raised a Record-Setting $25.3 Million at Auction

The hotly anticipated sale of Louis Vuitton and Nike’s “Air Force 1” sneakers brought in a record-setting amount of money—and it’s all heading to a great cause. All 200 pairs of the limited-edition collaboration, designed by Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s late artistic director of menswear, were offered for sale in a two-week auction at Sotheby’s that raised a whopping grand total of $25.3 million. The total is more than eight times higher than Sotheby’s original high estimate of $3 million, and the sale has set the highest-known public record for sneaker and fashion auctions, according to Sotheby’s. Most of the sneakers, which...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

Extraterrestrial black diamond fetches millions

An unnamed buyer paid over $4 million in crypto for the world's largest cut gem. A unique black diamond - named the Enigma - was sold for $4,292,322 at an online auction held by Sotheby's on Wednesday. The auction house said the buyer chose to pay for the gem in cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
mansionglobal.com

Japanese-Influenced Caribbean Estate Once Asking $45 Million Heads to Auction

A sprawling oceanfront estate on the Caribbean’s Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands that was originally listed for $45 million will be auctioned, without reserve, on Saturday. Named Villa Katsura after the Katsura Imperial Villa, a cultural heritage site in Kyoto, Japan, the estate has four residences fitted...
REAL ESTATE
Coinspeaker

Sotheby’s Sells World’s Largest Diamond Enigma for $4.3M, Accepts Crypto Payment

Before the sale, it took experts from different corners of the world three years to transform the jewel into a 55-face gem. The world’s largest diamond has a new owner. Widely regarded as “The Enigma,” the over two billion-year-old black diamond, which weighs 555.55-carat gem, was sold at around £3.16m ($4.3m) in an online sale held by famed London auction house Sotheby’s.
MARKETS
mansionglobal.com

Oceanfront Home in Pebble Beach, California, Sells for a Record $36.3 Million

An oceanfront home in the golf resort community of Pebble Beach, California, has sold for $36.3 million, making it the most expensive residence in the area. One of only 31 oceanfront homes in Pebble Beach, the 1.5-acre property has approximately 200 feet of private ocean frontage and offers roughly 15,535 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, six full and five half bathrooms, according to the listing with Shelly Lynch of Carmel Realty.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Trainers designed by Virgil Abloh raise record-breaking £18.7 million at auction

A charity auction of 200 pairs of special trainers created by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh has raised a record-breaking 25.3 million dollars (£18.7 million).The proceeds – which are more than eight times the  auction’s overall 3 million dollar (£2.2 million) high estimate – will go to Abloh’s scholarship fund.The designer, known for working with megastars including Kanye West and Victoria Beckham died in November aged 41 after privately battling cancer since 2019.The trainers are a collaboration between French fashion house Louis Vuitton where he was an artistic director, and Nike’s Air Force 1 project and come...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Sotheby’s and Artist Kevin McCoy are Being Sued Over the Sale of a $1.5 Million NFT

Sotheby’s made headlines last year when it sold Kevin McCoy’s Quantum (2014), which some have regarded as the first-ever NFT, for $1.47 million during its “Natively Digital” auction. Now, that sale is in the headlines once more, this time for a lawsuit being filed against McCoy and the auction house by a holdings company whose owner claims to own Quantum. The plaintiff of the suit, filed in New York’s Southern District Court last week, is the Canadian holding company Free Holdings, whose owner was not named in the lawsuit. Free Holdings alleges that it claimed the rights to the NFT after McCoy failed...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

A Rare Rainbow Jewel-Encrusted Rolex Is Up for Auction—and Bids Are Climbing Fast

A number of serious watch collectors are chasing a rainbow Rolex at Sotheby’s. The rare technicolor Day-Date, which is part of the auction house’s February Fine Watches sale, has sparked a six-figure bidding war on account of its brightly hued design—further proof that rainbow watches are still a hot commodity. With around four days left on the auction, the wrist candy has already eclipsed its high estimate of £250,000 (approximately $338,700 at the current exchange rate) and is sitting at £380,000 ($515,000) at the time of this writing. The rarity in question, Ref. 18059, is one of five that were made especially...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy