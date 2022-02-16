ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

What's the latest snow prediction for Thursday in Peoria? Hint: It's gone up

By Nick Vlahos, Journal Star
 8 days ago

Remember earlier this week , when the possibility of a foot of snow Thursday in the Peoria area seemed relatively remote?

Well, it's not as far-fetched now.

Snow predictions for central Illinois

Peoria is at the center of a central-Illinois swath that might receive between 7 and 11 inches of snow Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln .

The band extends through Havana (7-11 inches) and Macomb (6-10 inches). Galesburg is in the 3-to-7-inch range regarding snow, which is expected to begin about dawn Thursday across the area.

Shovels ready: Peoria property owners have a 'responsibility' to clear their sidewalks, officials say

Freezing rain and sleet is expected in the hours before sunrise. Less than 0.1 inches of ice is possible through Thursday night in Peoria.

When is the winter weather warning for Peoria?

A winter weather warning for most of the Peoria area is to be in effect from midnight Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Peoria forecast

Preceding that is to be a rainy and windy Wednesday night. More than 1 inch of precipitation is forecast through Friday morning in Peoria, according to the weather service.

Gusts might approach 40 mph, and the temperature is expected to reach the mid-50s.

Winds are to remain strong into Thursday, but temperatures are to fall precipitously.

Plowing order: In Peoria, what roads get plowed soonest? Common snowplowing questions answered

By sunset, it's expected to be about 20 degrees. Thursday night, the low is expected to be near zero.

The ensuing few days, however, are to be relatively mild. And the snow and ice should melt relatively rapidly.

No additional precipitation is in the forecast until Tuesday. Temperatures are to rise to the low 30s Friday and Saturday, then the high 40s and low 50s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

