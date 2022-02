The outgoing Mercedes E-Class sedan can no longer be ordered in Germany. According to various sources, including Automotive News Europe, the reason for this holdup is that all production slots have been occupied until March 23, which would be the end of production for the current-generation W213 model. This means if you're looking to buy a four-door E-Class, you'd have to wait until the next-generation model.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 HOURS AGO