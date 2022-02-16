Saturday evening of gospel music planned at Batavia Community Church

Joe Renshaw of Coldwater is now the tenor for the Rugged Cross Quartet. He is also good friends with The Thurstons, a gospel trio.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, all be in concert at Batavia Community Church, 247 N. Batavia Road, Coldwater.

The evening of music will include Rensaw performing some numbers from his solo album, “From Cares He Set Me Free,” the Rugged Cross Quartet singing several songs, and music by The Thurstons, the feature group.

A free will offering will be taken.