Bob McManus, Lois TeStrake advance to April 5 Marshfield mayoral election; school board candidates set
MARSHFIELD – The candidates for Marshfield's 2022 spring election are set.
After Tuesday's primary election, two candidates for mayor, Bob McManus and Lois TeStrake, will move on to the April 5 general election. Four school board candidates will move on to vie for two open seats on the board.
Also included in the general election will be the race for District 3 of the Marshfield Common Council. Incumbent Quentin Rosandich will face challenger Natasha Pyles Tompkins.
For information on registration and polling places, people can visit MyVote Wisconsin's website.
Here are the results of Marshfield's spring 2022 primary.
Marshfield mayor
- Ken Bargender: 513 votes
- Bob McManus: 1,148 votes
- Lois TeStrake: 1,133 votes
Marshfield School Board
- Iddi Adam: 1,646 votes
- Alanna J. Feddick-Goodwin: 1,363 votes
- Cathy Gorst: 1,351 votes
- Rebecca Oliver: 545 votes
- Dale Yakaites (i): 1,829 votes
