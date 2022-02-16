ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob McManus, Lois TeStrake advance to April 5 Marshfield mayoral election; school board candidates set

By Melissa Siegler, Marshfield News-Herald
MARSHFIELD – The candidates for Marshfield's 2022 spring election are set.

After Tuesday's primary election, two candidates for mayor, Bob McManus and Lois TeStrake, will move on to the April 5 general election. Four school board candidates will move on to vie for two open seats on the board.

Also included in the general election will be the race for District 3 of the Marshfield Common Council. Incumbent Quentin Rosandich will face challenger Natasha Pyles Tompkins.

For information on registration and polling places, people can visit MyVote Wisconsin's website.

Vote totals:Here's a rundown of contested races in the Marshfield area.

Here are the results of Marshfield's spring 2022 primary.

Marshfield mayor

  • Ken Bargender: 513 votes
  • Bob McManus: 1,148 votes
  • Lois TeStrake: 1,133 votes

Marshfield School Board

  • Iddi Adam: 1,646 votes
  • Alanna J. Feddick-Goodwin: 1,363 votes
  • Cathy Gorst: 1,351 votes
  • Rebecca Oliver: 545 votes
  • Dale Yakaites (i): 1,829 votes

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Melissa Siegler at msiegler@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Marie2Melissa.

