What makes a nominee 'qualified' for the Supreme Court

Washington Times
Supreme Court justices on the offense to defend high court among partisan rhetoric
Justices on the Supreme Court have been more vocal in recent years than they have in prior decades, speaking out about the court amid rising partisan discord. But court watchers are split on whether the justices should continue to bow to pressure and weigh in on the political quarrels sparked by their rulings.
ktvo.com
Senator Josh Hawley hopes for Supreme Court nominee that is not soft on crime
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his upcoming retirement in late January. When Breyer made the announcement, President Joe Biden made clear that he will nominate the first black woman to the Supreme Court. U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) hopes the nominee is someone who is...
Justice Sonia Sotomayor warns that 'partisan' Supreme Court confirmations present an 'unprecedented' threat to the court's public perception
President Joe Biden is expected to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court by the end of February.
CNBC
Biden predicts his Supreme Court nominee will get Republican votes
President Joe Biden predicted his eventual Supreme Court nominee will win at least some support from Senate Republicans. "I'm looking for someone to replace [Justice Stephen] Breyer," Biden told NBC News' Lester Holt in an exclusive interview, "with the same kind of capacity Judge Breyer had." Biden, who is aiming...
Washington Times
Biden narrows Supreme Court nominees shortlist to four Black female candidates
President Biden on Thursday said his search for a nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer is focused on four Black women. He started the search with at least a dozen Black women on his list. “What I’ve done is I’ve taken about four people and done...
Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process
Following the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Breyer’s resignation, President Biden is set to host Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the review process for his nominees. NBC News’ Kristen Welker explains what’s on the agenda for the meeting and whether the president has reached out to any Republican senators.Feb. 10, 2022.
Mother Jones
Supreme Court Reinstates Alabama’s Racial Gerrymander
Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. In a 5–4 vote, the Supreme Court on Monday halted a lower court ruling that had required Alabama to redraw a gerrymandered congressional map. The move signals the new conservative majority’s willingness to eviscerate one of the last remaining components of the Voting Rights Act: the provision that bars the use of racial gerrymanders to dilute the voting power of Black Americans. The order functionally guarantees that in 2022, Black residents of the state will be able to elect their preferred candidate in only one out of seven congressional districts, despite making up 27 percent of the state’s population.
Washington Post
Potential Supreme Court nominee faces questions on religious rights case
Leondra R. Kruger argued 12 cases at the Supreme Court, representing the United States in both Republican and Democratic administrations, and one of them is receiving special scrutiny as President Biden decides whether to nominate her to the bench. The Supreme Court’s 2012 decision in Hosanna-Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church v....
Supreme Court restores Alabama’s GOP-drawn congressional map in voting rights battle
In a 5-4 decision, the US Supreme Court has allowed Alabama’s Republican-dominated state legislature to keep its newly drawn congressional maps after a previous federal court ruling found that the maps discriminate against Black voters.The justices said they would hear arguments in the case, teeing up another battle over the Voting Rights Act and the issue of racial gerrymandering on the high court’s docket.The order issued on 7 February – the first dealing with 2022 elections – will maintain the latest congressional maps ahead of the upcoming election cycle while the legal challenges play out.Chief Justice John Roberts...
Modesto Bee
Biden-aligned group readies defense of Supreme Court nominee, whomever she may be
A well-funded outside group with close ties to President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing to launch an effort defending the president’s forthcoming pick to serve on the Supreme Court, a spokesperson for the group says. Building Back Together, a non-profit organization that has spent tens of millions of...
chimesnewspaper.com
Racial preference should not determine Supreme Court justice nominees
After 27 years of service, Justice Stephen Breyer announced his impending retirement from the Supreme Court. The 83-year-old liberal justice faced pressure from the left to retire while the Democrats maintain power in the White House and Senate, NBC reports. Even before Breyer’s retirement announcement, President Joe Biden promised in...
Member of #TeamJackson Allegedly Edited Wikipedia Bios of Potential Supreme Court Nominees
Politico reports that a former clerk to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was editing the Wikipedia bios of Judge Jackson and other potential nominees to replace Justice Stephen Breyer. According to the story, the former clerk sought to make Judge Jackson's bio more appealing to progressives, and the other potential nominees' bios less so.
Leondra Kruger, potential Biden Supreme Court nominee, stunned justices with position on religious liberty
One of the women on President Biden's short list to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer once startled the court's justices with her aggressive position against the plaintiff in a religious liberty case. Leondra Kruger, now a justice on California's highest court, argued on behalf of the Obama administration...
HuffingtonPost
Joe Biden Gains Nothing By Picking A Centrist Supreme Court Nominee
President Joe Biden said in an interview with “NBC Nightly News” last week that he’s down to “about four people” in his search for a Supreme Court nominee, which raises several questions. Is he looking at three people? Four people? Three and a half? Who...
'Go ahead and cancel me too.' Judge defends embattled Georgetown Law hire
(Reuters) - Georgetown University’s law school shouldn’t banish a new faculty member over controversial Twitter posts questioning the nomination of a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge James Ho of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals told students there this week. Instead, it should let...
For high court nominees ‘When’s your birthday?’ matters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Help wanted: Well-respected liberal jurist. Black. Female. Seniors need not apply. President Joe Biden’s search for a nominee to the Supreme Court isn’t just limited by credentials, race and gender. The reality for the nation’s oldest president — and for any president — is that for a lifetime appointment on the nation’s highest court, youth […]
NBC News
Biden faces conflicting pressures as he closes in on a Supreme Court nominee
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is facing conflicting pressures from Democrats and advocates as he closes in on a Supreme Court nominee to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Senate Democrats, who hold a wafer-thin majority, are pressuring him to move quickly as he prepares for interviews with a...
Nick Kristof decision from Oregon Supreme Court: Full text of the ruling that he can’t run for governor
The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday issued a ruling about former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof’s residency that changes the dynamics of the 2022 Oregon governor’s race. You can read the full text of the Supreme Court’s decision, which denied him a spot on the ballot, below.
850wftl.com
Ginni and Clarence Thomas draw questions about Supreme Court ethics
(WASHINGTON) — Clarence Thomas, the U.S. Supreme Court’s most senior justice, long celebrated by conservatives and reviled by liberals, is facing renewed scrutiny for potential conflicts of interest as he helms the court’s newly empowered conservative majority and as public opinion of the court slumps to a historic low.
Biden claims he's not looking for an 'ideological' Supreme Court Justice
President Biden said he is not seeking an "ideological" Supreme Court nominee, insisting that he wants someone of the same "capacity" as outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer for a replacement. Biden's remarks came during a Thursday evening preview of his interview with NBC News' Lester Holt, which is slated to be...
