What makes a nominee 'qualified' for the Supreme Court

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. In a 5–4 vote, the Supreme Court on Monday halted a lower court ruling that had required Alabama to redraw a gerrymandered congressional map. The move signals the new conservative majority’s willingness to eviscerate one of the last remaining components of the Voting Rights Act: the provision that bars the use of racial gerrymanders to dilute the voting power of Black Americans. The order functionally guarantees that in 2022, Black residents of the state will be able to elect their preferred candidate in only one out of seven congressional districts, despite making up 27 percent of the state’s population.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO