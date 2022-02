We've partnered with ClearBank, the cloud-based clearing bank, to offer multicurrency accounts to our retail and corporate clients to support their international growth. The partnership will enable 3S Money’s corporate clients to hold multiple currencies in their accounts and make faster, more flexible payments in USD, EUR, GBP and EEA currencies via ClearBank’s API. This will enable them to launch local account capabilities, in order to scale faster into new markets, save time and increase their revenue. The partnership will also enable 3S Money’s clients to enable USD transactions, entering the American market for the first time.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO