App Annie rebrands as data.ai

finextra.com
 2 days ago

App Annie has changed its name to data.ai, establishing a big enterprise market opportunity: "Unified Data AI". The name reflects the company's vision to drive comprehensive digital performance with products and partnerships. data.ai is the first company to combine consumer and market data to fuel digital insights applying the power of...

www.finextra.com

pymnts.com

Billtrust Debuts Cash Application 10.0

Business-to-business (B2B) accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated payments company Billtrust unveiled version 10.0 of its machine learning-driven Cash Application solution on Thursday (Feb. 17), which leverages Billtrust’s Business Payments Network (BPN). Cash Application 10.0 “helps suppliers accelerate revenue recognition of digital payments with faster and more accurate reconciliation...
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Crypto giants form travel rule compliance platform

Some of the biggest players in crypto - including BlockFi, Coinbase and Robinhood - have joined forces to develop technology that helps them meet a rule designed to counter money laundering. Recommended by the Financial Action Task Force and prescribed in the US by FinCEN, the Travel Rule requires financial...
TRAVEL
thefastmode.com

A Deep Dive into AI for Wireless Networks Featured

Wireless networks have evolved tremendously from the first GSM SMS two-word message, “Merry Christmas,” in 1992 to today’s expectation of 100 Mbps - with a real desire for 1 Gbps for the average wireless consumer. Over the ensuing years, semiconductor technology has followed Moore’s law to shrink chip features by over a factor of 5000, enabling more complex processing algorithms and wide bands of new RF spectrum. Wireless customers reluctantly tolerated dropped calls when mobile service began because it was better than stopping to find a payphone. Now we expect ubiquitous high-speed data service anywhere, anytime. Today’s lifestyles and thousands of new mobile applications have resulted in technology complexity outpacing conventional signal processing and network management algorithms. Fortunately, AI’s rapid evolution provides solutions which work symbiotically with current wireless standards to address these challenges and offer a clear path to next generation cellular.
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

Blackhawk partners LOC Software on touch-free mobile payments

With the growth of digital payments making a sweeping impact on how consumers shop and pay, payments innovator Blackhawk Network and leading retail software firm LOC Software announced a partnership to deliver innovative touch-free mobile payment technologies to retailers. With these new touch-free payment options, Blackhawk Network and LOC Software...
INTERNET
thefastmode.com

Türk Telekom Deploys Telenity’s VCP-Based SMSC Solution

Telenity this week announced that its Mobile Short Message Service Center (SMSC) is successfully deployed by Türk Telekom, a leading information and communication technologies company in Turkey. Telenity’s SMSC solution has been deployed in two separate data centers to ensure geographical redundancy. It has been tested in accordance with...
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

Justt launches chargeback intelligence tool

Justt, a chargeback mitigation pioneer, today announced the launch of Optimus, a powerful new chargeback intelligence solution. By giving both merchants and payment service providers (PSPs) full visibility into credit card payment dispute data, with one-stop insights into performance across all processors, Optimus enables smarter, data-driven decision-making that helps merchants to drive up net earnings by multiple percentage points.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Optus Launch New 5G Innovation Program & Hub

Optus Enterprise has announced the launch of a new 5G led Innovation Program, designed to bring enterprise, SMBs and startups together. With the cumulative impact of 5G technology over the decade estimated at $130bn of extra economic activity, the program aims to identify, test and explore future-state 5G use cases and how they can apply to business, Government and community life today and in the years to come.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Teylor has Been Named Startup of the Year 2021 in Zürich

Teylor is the CEO of Zürich-based lending platform, which was named the European Startup of the year 2021 in Zurich by Hackernoon. He says it's a really great feeling to be recognized by a publication that I have been reading since long before I started Teylors. TeylOr's mission is to build the lenders of tomorrow. Our goal in 2022 is to become the leading SME lending platform in Europe. We are also massively growing our team, so finding smart minds and people that fit with our culture will be a key focus in 2022.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Bardeen.ai moves out of stealth for browser-based no-code productivity platform

Bardeen.ai launched out of stealth this week with a browser-based no-code productivity platform. It also announced a seed round of $3.5 million from 468 Capital and FirstMark Capital. Its software automates repetitive tasks such as scraping information from an app or web site and creating a spreadsheet or database of...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Actual, which renders company ESG data in a SimCity-like platform, raises $5M seed

That’s the germ of the idea behind Actual, a SimCity-like platform designed to render all this data in a manageable interface, but still accurately. It’s now raised $5 million in seed funding from Buckley Ventures, Hyper, Wndrco, Sequoia Scout, Signalfire Scout, and Craft Scout. It also says it has companies like Allbirds, Giga and VF Corp (a global apparel and footwear co.), New Zealand Merino and ZQRX using it to figure out their ESG mandates.
BUSINESS
Axios

Tech giants offer new lifelines to businesses

More tech companies are creeping into banking and lending, offering new lifelines to small businesses. Why it matters: Tech’s stronghold on customer and sales data enables them to fine-tune support while businesses gain more options for borrowing. The availability of these options became crucial during the pandemic, especially if...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in FinTech: Netspend Says Partnerships Can Save Brands Time, Money

Today in FinTech, Netspend brings up the existential question every brand should ponder: Should they become a FinTech just because they can? Plus, domestic freight and trucking have been long overdue for a payments overhaul, and Mastercard partner with 16 companies on its real-time digital payments program. Netspend Senior Vice...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

AWS looks to tap APAC demand for edge access with Local Zones

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled plans to set up 10 Local Zones in Asia-Pacific, as part of a global rollout that will add another 22 locations to the fold. The move to push cloud capabilities to the edge is in line with growing enterprise demand for ultra-low latency and distributed service delivery.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

More democratization of advanced technology is inevitable

If a sales or other line-of-business executive in your enterprise isn't talking about artificial intelligence these days, it's time to ask why -- and get them on board. We're running out of excuses when it pertains to moving to advanced transformative technologies. Solutions such as AI are now readily available, and businesses no longer need to make heavy investments to stay ahead in today's digital economy. Furthermore, it's getting impossible to do business without transformative digital technologies. It's only a matter of will, of education, and evangelizing of the new horizons these technologies open for the business.
TECHNOLOGY
Roger Brown

Where will Data Labeling and Collection Market Be 5 Years From Now?

All machine learning and deep learning algorithms require data to function. It's what drives these intricate and sophisticated algorithms to provide cutting-edge results. You must offer correctly organized and labeled data to the algorithms to construct dependable AI models. This is when the data annotation process comes into play. You must annotate data for machine learning algorithms to learn how to execute specific jobs.
ZDNet

How to become an AI engineer

Computers can calculate complex equations, detect patterns, and solve problems faster than the human brain ever could. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the science of making intelligent machines and computer programs. AI engineers are at the forefront of that field. AI comprises multiple subfields, including machine learning, which is one of...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Voltron Data grabs $110M to build startup based on Apache Arrow project

Voltron Data co-founder and CEO Josh Patterson said that at its heart, the startup is a standards company that aims to spread the word on the power of data and analytics standardization via Apache Arrow. “Our goal is to take the existing data analytics ecosystem and improve it based on...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

​​Banks Must Become Central to Consumers’ Daily Lives to Successfully Compete with Digital Upstarts

Banks are having a collective epiphany: the traditional role they play in their customers’ lives, which has been historically relegated to the “back-office,” must change. To remain competitive in this digital-first era, financial institutions need to shift their role and deploy offerings that position them as more central and essential to consumers’ daily lives.
RETAIL

