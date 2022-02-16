App Annie rebrands as data.ai

If a sales or other line-of-business executive in your enterprise isn't talking about artificial intelligence these days, it's time to ask why -- and get them on board. We're running out of excuses when it pertains to moving to advanced transformative technologies. Solutions such as AI are now readily available, and businesses no longer need to make heavy investments to stay ahead in today's digital economy. Furthermore, it's getting impossible to do business without transformative digital technologies. It's only a matter of will, of education, and evangelizing of the new horizons these technologies open for the business.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 HOURS AGO