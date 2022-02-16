Price tag, scope of Infineon's factory expansion plans revealed in incentives application

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties is celebrating the opening of their new Lakeway office in Austin, TX, situated in the heart of Lakeway, TX. The expansion marks Premier Properties’ continued growth in the state of Texas which now serves the communities of Austin, Houston, Galveston, Amarillo, Dumas, Lubbock, and Tyler with more than 500 agents in 20 offices. Based in Houston, Texas, Premier Properties is owned and operated by brothers, Stacy and Tracy Mathews, who bring more than 30 years of real estate experience. Within less than a year of operation, the Lakeway office has already been named as one of the “Best Real Estate Offices in Austin”. The Lakeway office is under the leadership of Natalie Kampen, who brings 20 years of residential and commercial real estate experience to the community and is known for creating a “team player” environment for her agents. As part of the company’s expansion plans, Stacy and Tracy Mathews announced that Prosperity Home Mortgage, a leading full-service mortgage banker specializing in residential and refinance loans, will work closely with and support Premier Properties’ agents and customers, providing industry-leading residential loan products and services. Ranked as one of the best mortgage companies in the nation by Mortgage Executive Magazine eight years in a row, Prosperity Home Mortgage offers customers a wide range of mortgage products, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, jumbo loans, Federal Housing Administration (FHA), and Veterans Affairs (VA) loans. Mortgage Consultants work hand-in-hand with customers throughout the financing process, helping provide valuable information and then work together with agents, insurance and settlement service providers ensuring accurate and on-time closings. “We are thrilled to offer our agents and their customers the opportunity for the convenience of a one-stop mortgage source for fast, efficient service,” said Stacy Mathews. “The Prosperity team is experienced, knowledgeable professionals, and we couldn’t be more excited to have them engaged as a resource to provide the best products and services available in the marketplace.” “We are delighted to expand into the Austin market with a company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties caliber,” said Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “And I am confident that adding mortgage services from the exceptional team at Prosperity Home Mortgage will be a game changer for both the Premier Properties customers and the agents who serve them.” Premier Property agents from all over Austin are realizing the benefits of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ best-in-class technology platforms offered to deliver worldclass support to its network. Agents also have full access to the recently unveiled Real Estate I.Q. System. The System combines the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, marketing resources and technology with continuing education, training, mentoring, and consulting. The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training, and ongoing education as well as the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. The agents of the Lakeway office gain full access to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices active relocation and referral networks, and its “Forever Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties offers high-end services and experience to clients by bringing together a group of skilled, passionate, and supportive individuals who are empowered by the brokerage to deliver an exceptional level of service. Natalie Kampen Branch Manager Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties natalie.kampen@preproperties.com 512-820-5318 Tyler Johnson Business Development Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC Tyler.johnson@phmloans.com 612-581-7878.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO