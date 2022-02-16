ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pre-Sale Tickets: Tom Jones Confirms Worcester Summer Show At The Pitchcroft

By Laura Johnson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Jones has announced a summer show in Worcester. The legendary Welsh vocalist...

Deadline

Ian McDonald Dies: King Crimson & Foreigner Co-Founder Was 75

Ian McDonald, a multi-instrumentalist and co-founder of rock bands King Crimson and Foreigner, has died. He was 75. According to McDonald’s spokesperson, McDonald passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in New York City. Cause of death has not been provided. Born in 1946 in Osterley, Middlesex, England, McDonald co-founded King Crimson in 1968 with Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, and Peter Sinfield. He went on to form Foreigner in 1976 with Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, and Ed Gagliardi. He was with the group until 1980, playing rhythm guitar, woodwinds, and keys. McDonald reunited with Foreigner’s surviving original members in 2017 and 2018. He worked with Asia, among other bands and musicians. More from Deadline'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' EPs On Entering 1960s With Season 4, "Unsettled" Future, & NYC Pivot During Covid ShootMarg Helgenberger Set For Season 2 Of 'CSI: Vegas', Will Reprise Catherine RolePeacock Bolsters Animated Kids Programming Slate With 'Megamind,' 'Abominable' Series & More
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Steve Winwood Pulls Out of 2022 Tour With Steely Dan

Steve Winwood has announced that he won’t be appearing with Steely Dan on their 2022 tour. (The tour was originally planned for 2020 but was first moved to 2021 and subsequently to spring and summer of this year.) Winwood’s brief announcement, shortly after 4 p.m. ET today cited “unforeseen circumstances.”
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Paul McCartney 2022 tour tickets: Price range and how to get yours

Paul McCartney’s long-awaited Got Back tour will kick off on 28 April 2022 in Spokane, Washington State. Tickets will go on sale soon – but when exactly, and how much are they likely to cost, based on Sir Paul McCartney’s previous tours?. When do tickets for Paul...
NFL
equitrader-online.co.uk

Get Your HorseFest Fix This Summer Early Bird Tickets Now On Sale

NEED something exciting to look forward to this summer?. HorseFest, presented by John Oates Horseboxes, is a fantastic new, weekend festival, designed to celebrate all things horse and takes place July 8 to 10 at Kelsall Hill in the beautiful Cheshire countryside. The event provides the ideal setting for all...
ANIMALS
wiltonbulletin.com

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Finally Set to Return to the Road This Spring

After two delays, Ringo Starr will finally launch his tour with his All Starr Band this spring. The trek is set to launch with two nights at the Casino Rama in Rama, Ontario, May 27 and 28. From there, Starr will make his way around the East Coast — including three nights at the Beacon Theatre in New York City — then down south. The run wraps on June 26 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida.
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Paul McCartney Announces U.S. ‘Got Back’ Tour Dates

Paul McCartney is returning to the road in the United States this spring on his “Got Back” tour. The tour currently consists of 14 dates beginning April 28 in Spokane, Wa. and wrapping June 16 in East Rutherford, N.J. In a brief statement on the tour, Sir Paul...
SPOKANE, WA
wesb.com

CHEAP TRICK Adds 19 Shows To Summer 2022 North American Tour With ROD STEWART

Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted singer-songwriter, today announced 19 newly added dates for his highly anticipated 2022 North American summer tour with special guests CHEAP TRICK. Produced by Live Nation and kicking off June 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the 38-date tour will be Stewart‘s first in four years and promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling music artists of all time.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

50 Years Ago: Paul McCartney Plays First Post-Beatles Concert

Artists are expected to follow up on their biggest successes. But few are asked to reinvent their entire career after leaving arguably the greatest band in the world. Paul McCartney had plenty of material in 1972. In the aftermath of the Beatles' breakup, he had released three albums in two and a half years: the solo McCartney, Ram, credited to Paul and Linda McCartney, and the first record by his new band Wings, Wild Life.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Flashback: The Beatles Record ‘Ticket To Ride’, Kick Off ‘Help!’ Sessions

It was 57 years ago today (February 15th, 1965) that the Beatles recorded their eighth U.S. Number One hit, “Ticket To Ride.” The session was the Beatles' first for the year and the start of the Help! album, which featured a new technique for the group. Instead of recording multiple takes of each song, they began by recording a very simple basic track, and then overdubbing on top of it.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

George Ezra Tickets For Spring UK Shows On Sale 10am Today

George Ezra has announced a trio of UK shows for the spring. George Ezra tickets go on sale at 10am today. The English singer-songwriter will preview material from his new album at shows at Manchester Opera House, Edinburgh’s Kings Theatre and the London Palladium on February 27, 28 and March 2, respectively.
MUSIC
WFMJ.com

The Australian Pink Floyd Show is coming to the Covelli Centre

Rock fans in the Valley can look forward to a tribute band from down under coming to the Covelli Centre this September. The Australian Pink Floyd Show will has sold over 4 million tickets worldwide since their first concert in Adelaide, Australia back in 1988. Since then, they have performed...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Jessie Ware Confirms Summer Halifax Show At The Piece Hall

Jessie Ware has lined up a huge summer show. The singer and songwriter will headline The Piece Hall in Halifax on June 19 as part of the Live at The Piece Hall series. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on February 11. Also confirmed for the concert series are...
MUSIC
Temple Daily Telegram

Foreigner tickets on sale for April show at Expo

Tickets for classic rock band Foreigner's spring concert at the Bell County Expo Center go on sale today. The multi-platinum band will perform at the Belton venue on April 22, officials said. The band's Belton stop is part of their "Greatest Hits" tour. The band's previously scheduled show in Belton...
BELTON, TX

