Pre-Sale Tickets: Natalie Imbruglia Announces 25 Years Of Left Of The Middle UK Tour

By Laura Johnson
stereoboard.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Imbruglia has announced the 25 Years Of Left Of The Middle Tour. The Australian singer-songwriter, who recently won The Masked Singer...

stereoboard.com

stereoboard.com

Ella Henderson Tickets For Everything I Didn't Say Tour Of UK On Sale 9am Today

Ella Henderson has announced the Everything I Didn’t Say Tour. Ella Henderson tickets go on sale at 9am today. For her first headline trek in seven years, the British vocalist will head to Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Oxford, Cardiff and London, where she’ll headline the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, between October 15 and 25.
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

STONE announce new UK tour dates alongside new single 'Stupid'

STONE share a new single ‘Stupid’ today, another fierce and roguish offering from the rising Liverpool four-piece, accompanied by an appropriately chaotic music video. STONE have already sold out their debut national headline tour set to kick off this weekend, which includes a 500 capacity show in their hometown.
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Adam Kay Announces This Is Going To Hurt...More UK Arena Tour For September

Adam Kay has announced the This Is Going To Hurt...More Tour. The award-winning comedian and writer will head to arenas in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Hull, Liverpool, Nottingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Bournemouth, Brighton, Manchester and London, where he'll wrap up the run at the SSE Arena Wembley on September 24. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on February 11.
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Pete Tong Announces Ibiza Classics Summer Show At Cardiff Castle

Pete Tong has added a huge outdoor concert in Wales to his summer tour plans. The renowned DJ will be joined by the Heritage Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley when he presents his Ibiza Classics show at Cardiff Castle on July 8. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on February 18.
MUSIC
Natalie Imbruglia
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Deadline

Ian McDonald Dies: King Crimson & Foreigner Co-Founder Was 75

Ian McDonald, a multi-instrumentalist and co-founder of rock bands King Crimson and Foreigner, has died. He was 75. According to McDonald’s spokesperson, McDonald passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in New York City. Cause of death has not been provided. Born in 1946 in Osterley, Middlesex, England, McDonald co-founded King Crimson in 1968 with Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, and Peter Sinfield. He went on to form Foreigner in 1976 with Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, and Ed Gagliardi. He was with the group until 1980, playing rhythm guitar, woodwinds, and keys. McDonald reunited with Foreigner’s surviving original members in 2017 and 2018. He worked with Asia, among other bands and musicians. More from Deadline'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' EPs On Entering 1960s With Season 4, "Unsettled" Future, & NYC Pivot During Covid ShootMarg Helgenberger Set For Season 2 Of 'CSI: Vegas', Will Reprise Catherine RolePeacock Bolsters Animated Kids Programming Slate With 'Megamind,' 'Abominable' Series & More
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Sean Lennon Reveals His 2 Favorite Beatles Songs

John Lennon‘s son, Sean Ono Lennon, revealed his two favorite Beatles‘ songs. In 2014, during an interview with GQ, Sean said that he doesn’t like discussing his favorite Beatles’ songs. Sean expressed that he’s tired of answering certain questions. “There are questions you don’t even...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Avril Lavigne makes “difficult decision” to postpone her UK and European tour

Avril Lavigne has made the “difficult decision” to postpone her scheduled spring tour dates in the UK and Europe due to “the on-going issues around the pandemic.”. The Canadian singer, who has wholeheartedly embraced her pop-punk roots on her forthcoming Love Sux album, set to be released on February 26 via Blink 182 drummer / pop-punk overlord Travis Barker’s DTA Records imprint, broke the news to fans via social media.
CELEBRITIES
theprp.com

The Night Flight Orchestra Announce Spring European/UK Tour

The Night Flight Orchestra, who count members of Arch Enemy, Soilwork and more among their ranks, will hit the road in Europe and the UK this spring. The band will be touring on their latest release “Aeromantic II” and had the following to say about their plans:. “The...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Me And That Man (Behemoth) Announce UK Tour

Me And That Man, the dark folk outfit fronted by Behemoth vocalist/guitarist Adam “Nergal” Darski, have announced their plans to return to the UK in April. Their itinerary for that will run as follows:. 04/01 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 2. 04/02 London, UK – Islington Assembly...
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Natalie Imbruglia reveals whether she'd return to Neighbours after axing news

Former Neighbours star Natalie Imbruglia has addressed the possibility of returning to the soap. The singer, who rose to fame playing apprentice builder Beth Brennan in the show in the 1990s, is one of many current and former Neighbours cast members calling for it to be saved following the news it would be dropped by Channel 5 in the UK.
CELEBRITIES
wesb.com

CHEAP TRICK Adds 19 Shows To Summer 2022 North American Tour With ROD STEWART

Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted singer-songwriter, today announced 19 newly added dates for his highly anticipated 2022 North American summer tour with special guests CHEAP TRICK. Produced by Live Nation and kicking off June 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the 38-date tour will be Stewart‘s first in four years and promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling music artists of all time.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Loathe Announce Summer European/UK Touring Plans

Rising British alternative metal band Loathe‘s run on the summer European festival circuit has come into view, along with a number of side shows. Here’s what they’ve announced:. 06/11 Derby, UK – Download Festival. 06/14 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan. 06/17 Bischofsmais, GER – Rock The...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
independentnews.com

Natalie Imbruglia rediscovered self confidence after feeling 'insecure' about her career

Natalie Imbruglia felt "insecure" after a tough period in her career. The 47-year-old singer has recalled how she lost some "confidence" after a difficult time when her fourth album 'Come To Life' - which she worked on with Coldplay's Chris Martin - flopped in Australia and saw its UK and US releases get cancelled, and she stepped away from the public eye.
CELEBRITIES

