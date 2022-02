We knew this day was going to come eventually. But today’s announcement seemed to whip down Half Street as a bit of a surprise that Ryan Zimmerman picked this day to announce his retirement as a player. On Sunday October 3, 2021, he cried, and we cried as the fans gave him a long standing ovation as Zim waved to the crowd. He claimed he would not make a decision on his future until at least December. He repeatedly said he did not know if he would come back for another season or retire. In subsequent interviews, his words might have been taken out of context, and some fans were convinced he would return if there was a designated hitter. Yet, today he made it official.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO