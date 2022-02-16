Bob Saget's Family Files Lawsuit

One month after his untimely passing, Bob Saget‘s cause of death has been revealed via a statement from his family. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the Saget family told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 9. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

