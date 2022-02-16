ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget's Family Files Lawsuit

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Bob Saget's family filed a lawsuit to block the release of records surrounding the actor's sudden death. Saget died on January 9 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando. His death was determined to be accidental, caused by falling and hitting his head. The actor wasn't aware of the severity...

Circe Druck
1d ago

His injuries were compared to Falling 30 feet or getting hit with a bat? And then goes to sleep? It just doesn’t make sense man. Seems suspicious to me. And now the family is trying to block everything? He could have been possibly murdered.

Febie Buffet
1d ago

I would think the Ritz Carlton would have camera’s throughout the hotel I think it would put everyone s mind at ease if they checked to see if anyone entered his room between 2:30-5:00 ( if it were my loved one I would) Sometimes terrible accidents happen and we have to except it no matter how painful , however if “ experts are saying he would have had to fall 20-30 feet , or be thrown from a car , hit with a baseball bat ... to suffer an injury like that You have to go with the experts on this ... they also said he would have been disoriented or unconscious so how did he end up laying in his bed ? Just not adding up ...

I Believed 333
1d ago

When I read this for the first time the story doesn’t make any sense he would have told a family member he hit his head in casual conversation and had some type of headache pills or Tylenol for the pain and the way they described his room was to clean and lying on his back sounds suspicious like a real clean cover up job

