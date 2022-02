The company crushed it in sales and net income to end fiscal 2021. A program geared toward collaboration should spark innovation for years to come. A tight labor market and supply chain issues are impacting companies across industries ranging from automotive, and high-tech -- to farming. Where those industries cross paths we have heavy equipment manufacturers like Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), providing machinery for farmers, construction companies, and residential consumers. In order to alleviate some of the challenges being faced, Deere has come up with answers that should pave the way for the company to continue its growth while helping its customers to continue producing at high levels in a high-tech manner.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO