What COVID-19 Has Taught Us About Handling Communicable Diseases

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. With pandemic fatigue becoming more intense, there is increasing speculation about when the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, might become “endemic” – a time when outbreaks will be more modest and manageable and we can “coexist” with the virus. A recent article in the Wall Street Journal described that juncture as when the virus has become “annoying but rarely deadly or disruptive.” That’s a difficult judgement, however, because there are no quantitative milestones that tell us when we’ve arrived; it’s really a judgement by individuals and society.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO