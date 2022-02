They’re extremely rare and fans of the game are on a mission to find them. Shiny Pokémon are Pokémon with a different color palette than their more standard counterparts. Seems simple enough, but these Pokémon are extremely rare, with an appearance rate of 1 in 8192 in the original games. Even though this has since been cut down to 1 in 4096, catching one of these shiny Pokémon takes extreme luck and patience. Because of the rarity of these Pokémon, they have become revered in the community, and some people’s entire Pokémon experience revolves around trying to catch these elusive beasts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO