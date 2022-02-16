Cresco Labs Hires Megan Kulick As Senior Vice President For Investor Relations

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2022-- Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announces the promotion of Ann Lobdell Hudson to a newly formed role as senior vice president and chief administrative officer, reporting to Troy Sanderson, president and CEO. She will be responsible for managing internal operation areas of the bank, including bank operations, central services, electronic banking, card services, merchant services, facilities and purchasing and the loan service center. Previously senior vice president of retail banking, Ann has played a critical role in enhancing the customer experience and leading bank-wide initiatives.
