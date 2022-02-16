ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cresco Labs Hires Megan Kulick As Senior Vice President For Investor Relations

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) has appointed Megan Kulick to the role of senior vice president of investor relations. “Megan’s experience in the cannabis industry paired with a long and successful career at some of...

