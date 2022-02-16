Cresco Labs Hires Megan Kulick As Senior Vice President For Investor Relations

UTA has tapped Paul Yoo as Senior Vice President of Ventures, a newly created role at the global talent, entertainment and sports company. Yoo will be based in Los Angeles and report to Sam Wick, head of UTA Ventures, the division which builds and invests in businesses at the intersection of media, entertainment, consumer products and technology. In the position, Yoo will focus on building out the agency’s private equity practice by identifying opportunities for its clients to acquire or make substantial investments in existing businesses. “Paul has extensive experience in private equity and venture capital, and he is well-respected within the...

