Starmer urges Conservatives to examine party donations for Russian influence

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Labour leader said it was important UK political parties were ‘united against Russian aggression’. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has claimed the Government has not “looked closely enough” at Conservative Party donations to examine any possible links to Russian influence. A flurry of diplomacy...

www.shropshirestar.com

Reuters

Biden, Scholz highlight NATO reinforcements if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed...
POTUS
The Independent

Liz Truss to deliver speech in Ukraine capital warning Putin of ‘pariah status’

Foreign secretary Liz Truss will visit the Ukrainian capital Kiev this week to deliver a speech warning Russia of international “pariah status” if president Vladimir Putin decides on an invasion.The Foreign Office said Ms Truss will visit Ukraine, Poland and Germany as western diplomatic efforts continue in a bid to deter Russian “aggression” and prevent war in the region.In her upcoming Kiev speech, the foreign secretary is expected to say: “I urge Russia to take the path of diplomacy. We are ready to talk.”Ms Truss will add: “But we are very clear – if they decide to continue down the...
POLITICS
Atlantic City Press

Experts examine Russian activity in Eastern Europe

While the United States has important national security interests in supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, experts examine Russia's destabilizing activity in Eastern Europe. A feared Russian invasion of Ukraine did not materialize on Wednesday, but the United States and its allies maintain that the threat remains strong, with Europe's security and economic stability in the balance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled he wants a peaceful path out of the crisis, and U.S. President Joe Biden promised that the U.S. would continue to give diplomacy "every chance," but he struck a skeptical tone about Moscow's intentions. Biden also insisted that Washington and its allies would not "sacrifice basic principles" respecting Ukraine sovereignty.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Truss to warn Putin of ‘pariah status’ as PM says ‘little evidence of Russia disengaging’

Liz Truss will warn Russia of international ‘pariah status’ if they invade Ukraine in a speech set to be delivered during a visit to Kiev this week.The foreign secretary is expected to underscore the principle of national sovereignty and call on Russia to pursue diplomacy.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said there was “currently very little evidence of Russia disengaging” in a call with the United Nations on Wednesday evening.The prime minister agreed with the UN’s secretary-general Antonio Guterres that “any invasion of Ukraine would have catastrophic and far-reaching consequences,” a No 10 spokesman said.Elsewhere, Nato warned that Russia’s show of force “is...
POLITICS
Rishi Sunak
Keir Starmer
The Independent

Ukrainian ambassador urges Irish politicians to maintain pressure on Russia

Ireland and other allies need to maintain “continued pressure” on Russia in a bid to avoid war, the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has said.The appearance of ambassador Larysa Gerasko before the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee comes after days of warnings that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent.Ms Gerasko said the Irish parliament should consider passing a motion condemning any move by Russia to give formal diplomatic recognition to two breakaway Ukrainian regions, following a vote in the Russian parliament asking President Vladimir Putin to recognise the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.Mr Putin said on Tuesday...
POLITICS
newschain

Starmer: PM needs to ‘get his house in order on dirty Russian cash’

The Government needs to “get its house in order” if it is serious about tackling “dirty money” from Russia coming into the UK, Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader also called for the Government to “go now and go hard” with sanctions against Russia, as he said the Prime Minister should return all “Russian-linked” donations to the Conservative party over the last 10 years.
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer calls on Boris Johnson to clamp down on Russian ‘dirty money’

Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson’s Tories of “enabling” Russian influence by turning a blind eye to the use of London by Vladimir Putin’s allies as a venue to launder their “dirty money”. The Labour leader repeated calls for Mr Johnson to return an estimated £5m in donations from Russian-linked sources and urged the prime minister to clamp down on the “cottage industry” lobbying on behalf of the Putin regime in the UK.A failure to act now “will only further strengthen Vladimir Putin in his attempts to stalk and menace his neighbours and democracies around the world,” Sir Keir warned.His...
U.K.
The Independent

Starmer urges action to tackle rising cost of living

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it is reasonable for workers to demand higher wages as he urged the Government to do more to tackle the rising cost of living.In comments seen as a veiled rebuke to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Sir Keir said it is “very difficult” to tell people they are not entitled to ask for a pay increase.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation reached 5.5% in January, while wages have failed to keep up with rising prices.Mr Bailey, who took home £575,538 in pay and benefits last year, suggested...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Biden Warns Putin That Ukraine Attack Will Bring 'Swift And Severe Costs'

Efforts to defuse the crisis in Ukraine via a frenzy of telephone diplomacy failed to ease tensions Saturday, with the White House insisting that Russia faces "swift and severe costs" if its troops carry out an invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed Western claims that such a move might be...
U.S. POLITICS
Europe
U.K.
Russia
AFP

Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion mount

US President Joe Biden urged Americans to leave Ukraine immediately, as his top diplomat said Friday that a Russian invasion could come "any time" -- including during the Winter Olympics, which end in nine days. With Moscow continuing to amass tens of thousands of troops on the Ukraine border, and talks to avoid war making little headway, Biden issued a stark warning for US citizens to get out. "American citizens should leave, should leave now," Biden told NBC News. "We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. This is a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly." On the other side of the world in Melbourne, his Secretary of State Antony Blinken huddled with Asia-Pacific allies, stressing that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be days, or even hours away from launching a war in continental Europe.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Boris Johnson insists UK will not ‘flinch’, as Putin warns Ukraine joining Nato could draw Europe into war

Boris Johnson has insisted that Britain will “not flinch” and will continue to offer “unconditional and immovable” support to Nato, amid continued fears that Russia could be preparing to invade Ukraine.Moscow continues to add military might to its army amassed near the Ukrainian border, following a series of demands to Nato – which were formally rejected last month – including that Ukraine will not be allowed to join the western military alliance.Echoing comments by defence secretary Ben Wallace on Monday, as he dispatched a further 350 British troops to Poland, the prime minister warned Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nato says no sign of Russian troop drawback from Ukrainian border

Nato has said it still sees no sign Russia is pulling back forces from the Ukrainian border, despite claims by Moscow that its troops have begun returning to their bases.Alliance defence ministers meeting in Brussels said they remained “gravely concerned” by the Russian military build-up and again urged the Kremlin to revert to the “path of diplomacy” in line with its international commitments.General secretary Jens Stoltenberg said they were now considering establishing new battlegroups in central, eastern and south-eastern Europe to counter the threat from Moscow, which he described as “the new normal”.Britain has previously offered to send RAF jets...
MILITARY
The Independent

Europe ‘on the brink of war’ as Russian invasion of Ukraine highly likely, warns Liz Truss

A Russian invasion of Ukraine remains highly likely, British foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned, as she shared fears that “we could be on the brink of a war in Europe”.Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden stressed on Monday evening there remains “a crucial window for democracy” as they maintained there is still time for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.However, Ms Truss offered a downbeat assessment on Tuesday. The senior cabinet minister said the risk of “immediate” attack remains “very high”, and warned that Russian troops could advance soon on Kyiv.When asked how quickly Russian forces could move on...
POLITICS

