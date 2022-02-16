Starmer urges Conservatives to examine party donations for Russian influence

US President Joe Biden urged Americans to leave Ukraine immediately, as his top diplomat said Friday that a Russian invasion could come "any time" -- including during the Winter Olympics, which end in nine days. With Moscow continuing to amass tens of thousands of troops on the Ukraine border, and talks to avoid war making little headway, Biden issued a stark warning for US citizens to get out. "American citizens should leave, should leave now," Biden told NBC News. "We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. This is a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly." On the other side of the world in Melbourne, his Secretary of State Antony Blinken huddled with Asia-Pacific allies, stressing that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be days, or even hours away from launching a war in continental Europe.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 6 DAYS AGO