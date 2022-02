Queen was the most-played rock band on the radio last year around the whole world. But across all genres, they placed fourth according to the analytics service Viberate. The top three were Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and The Weeknd. Out of over 24,000 radio stations in 150 different countries, pop music was the most popular genre with 141 million plays, and rock came in second with 79.7 million plays.

