Record-breaking blue diamond could sell for $48 million

A number of serious watch collectors are chasing a rainbow Rolex at Sotheby’s.
The rare technicolor Day-Date, which is part of the auction house’s February Fine Watches sale, has sparked a six-figure bidding war on account of its brightly hued design—further proof that rainbow watches are still a hot commodity. With around four days left on the auction, the wrist candy has already eclipsed its high estimate of £250,000 (approximately $338,700 at the current exchange rate) and is sitting at £380,000 ($515,000) at the time of this writing.
The rarity in question, Ref. 18059, is one of five that were made especially...
