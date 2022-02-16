5 of the best credit cards you should consider

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" credit card expert Ted Rossman said that Americans could face an all-time high in total credit card debt by mid-year. TED ROSSMAN: Unfortunately, no, not surprised. Really, the only thing that is a bit surprising is how fast this is happening. We've seen this movie before with respect to during and shortly after a recession, and credit card debt falls, then it climbs back up and sets new records. The thing is, though, during the financial crisis, it took six years to hit bottom. And then it took another four years to make that climb back up. This time we hit bottom in a little over a year, and we'll probably set a new record about a year and a half after that. So what this means is by mid-year, we're probably going to be looking at the highest total credit card debt that Americans have ever had.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 8 DAYS AGO