ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

5 of the best credit cards you should consider

By Editorial
cascadebusnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve often been told that credit cards are bad – that they can lead the unwary into debt and other financial woes. But what many people lack is an understanding of the different types of credit cards available and what each one can be used for. In...

cascadebusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Ways Credit Cards Can Make You Richer

Don't assume credit cards are going to leave you worse off financially. Many people think credit cards will make their financial situation worse due to high interest rates. Credit cards can actually be a financial tool that helps you get richer if you use them correctly. Credit cards can earn...
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Discover it Secured Credit Card: Build Your Credit While Earning Cash Back

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card* is one of the best -- if not the best -- secured credit cards on the market. Secured credit cards are designed for people looking to build or rebuild credit. They typically don't have an annual fee and often accept cardholders who either don't have a credit score or have a compromised credit score. What's the catch? You need to put down a deposit to maintain your account. In most cases, the size of your deposit is the size of your credit limit.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Credit Score#Discover Card#Credit Limit#European Union#Rewards
Time

You’ve Got Your First Credit Card. Here’s How Long It’ll Take for Your Credit Score to Reflect It

We want to help you make more informed decisions. Some links on this page — clearly marked — may take you to a partner website and may result in us earning a referral commission. For more information, see How We Make Money. This page includes information about Discover products that are not currently available on NextAdvisor and may be out of date.
CREDITS & LOANS
bravamagazine.com

How to Navigate Credit Card Perks

Cash back, miles, rewards, spending categories, the world of credit cards — and the perks that come with them — can seem endless, which makes choosing the right card a game of research and strategy. REAP THE REWARDS. Jen Hanson, senior vice president of operations at Park Bank,...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
thefinanser.com

Should you have ‘bank’ in your brand?

The Financial Brand published an interesting piece challenging the use of the word bank in a brand. It got me thinking, and agreeing with their summation, which is yes. Sure, you can have Chime, Chase, Citizens and Truist, but is that the right thing. In fact, on the last point, the use of the word bank means trust.
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

3 Ways to Lower Your Credit Card Interest Rate

If you have credit card debt, you may have options for reducing how much it costs you. Credit cards often have extremely high interest rates. These high rates can make paying off your debt more difficult. Many borrowers have options for reducing the interest they pay on their cards. Credit...
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

4 Signs a Personal Loan Is a Better Option Than a Credit Card

Don't use the wrong borrowing method for financing your purchases. Personal loans can be a better way to finance purchases than credit cards. A personal loan can make sense if you can get a lower interest rate. It can also be a better choice if you want a more predictable...
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketWatch

Every point counts: How to improve your credit score

This article is reprinted by permission from NerdWallet. Credit scoring can feel like a frustrating game — falls can be sudden and swift, and climbing is a slow slog. In reality, “all scoring models and lenders are aiming to do the same thing, which is to minimize risk,” says Jeff Richardson, senior vice president of marketing and communications for VantageScore, one of the two leading credit scoring companies. He says creditors see things like missing payments and high balances as indicators of risk.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Apple Card vs. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa: Which credit card is best for you?

Apple and Amazon are two of the biggest names in tech, and each has its brand on a credit card. The cards stand out in different ways. For example, the Apple Card has a better flat rate on all purchases, while the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card* offers a welcome bonus. Since each card is integrated within its company's separate ecosystem, the particular usefulness to you will depend on how widely you use the brand's services.
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

Record credit card debt will hit Americans mid-2022: Expert

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" credit card expert Ted Rossman said that Americans could face an all-time high in total credit card debt by mid-year. TED ROSSMAN: Unfortunately, no, not surprised. Really, the only thing that is a bit surprising is how fast this is happening. We've seen this movie before with respect to during and shortly after a recession, and credit card debt falls, then it climbs back up and sets new records. The thing is, though, during the financial crisis, it took six years to hit bottom. And then it took another four years to make that climb back up. This time we hit bottom in a little over a year, and we'll probably set a new record about a year and a half after that. So what this means is by mid-year, we're probably going to be looking at the highest total credit card debt that Americans have ever had.
CREDITS & LOANS
Business Insider

The best credit cards for earning bonus rewards at EV charging stations

If you've got a gas-powered vehicle like 99% of the US, you've got myriad options for earning bonus rewards at gas stations. But while electric vehicles are gaining popularity, credit card issuers have been slow to adapt. The EV industry hasn't become disruptive enough for charging stations to warrant an...
CREDITS & LOANS
US News and World Report

Can You Benefit From a Store Credit Card?

Store credit cards can offer enticing introductory offers and perks, but they can also have high interest rates and wreak havoc on your finances if you don't pay them off on time. Used responsibly, store credit cards can help you build credit while scoring deals, but go astray and you may end up paying exponentially more for those shopping splurges.
CREDITS & LOANS
Berkeley Voice

Best Travel Credit Card No Annual Fee Reddit at Best

Best best Tips and References website . Search anything about best Ideas in this website. Best Travel Credit Card No Annual Fee Reddit. Best credit cards 2022 reddit. Best no annual fee hotel card;. The platinum card® from american express Barclays uber visa for travel and restaurants. The best travel...
CREDITS & LOANS
Free Lance-Star

Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards of February 2022

When you have credit card debt, your first priority should be to pay off your balances in order to avoid expensive interest charges. But when you open a new credit card account with an interest-free balance-transfer offer, then you can avoid interest charges while you pay off your balance. There are several types of credit cards that feature interest-free balance transfer offers, and here are the best cards in each category:
CREDITS & LOANS
CreditCards.com

10 places NOT to use your debit card

They may look just like credit cards, but debit cards have different protections and uses. Sometimes they’re not the best choice. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy