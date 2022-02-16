Women: Take control of your heart health

Contributing Author: Dr. Bonni Cohen, PhD(c), DNP, APRN, ANP-C, FNP-C, CNE, FAANP, FNU Associate Professor and Course Coordinator. February is American Heart Month and the time for everyone to take a closer look at their cardiovascular health. Heart disease is sometimes thought of as a man’s disease, but an equal number of women and men die each year of heart disease in the United States. Frontier Nursing University (FNU) is dedicated to promoting optimal health and educating our community on ways you can manage your health and prevent disease on your own and with the help of nurse practitioners and nurse-midwives. Our dedicated faculty members, including contributing author Dr. Bonni Cohen, PhD(c), DNP, APRN, ANP-C, FNP-C, CNE, FAANP, are practicing practitioners who are continually educating themselves on the latest health care guidelines and research. Dr. Cohen is a strong cardiovascular advanced practice nurse who teaches cardiovascular course content in FNU’s top ranked Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) program.

