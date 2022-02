Actor Jung Il Woo has been diagnosed with a breakthrough infection of COVID-19. On February 3, there were reports that Jung Il Woo had taken a PCR test for COVID-19 and that the results had come back positive. It was reported that he had been infected on the set of “SNL Korea,” which he filmed last weekend. One of the production staff of “SNL Korea” tested positive after the filming. Jung Il Woo noticed that something felt off about his body since Monday and went to get tested. The actor has had three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning that this is a breakthrough infection.

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO