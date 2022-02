PULASKI, N.Y. –The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is excited to be exhibiting their third annual 6 x 6 Community Art Show and fundraiser. The exhibit is now on display in the gallery and features artwork measuring exactly six inches wide by six inches tall created by people of all ages and backgrounds in the community. All the work is donated and offered for sale for only $15 with all money going directly to support the art center, a not-for-profit, whose mission is to engage and enrich the local community by providing art classes and shows for everyone.

PULASKI, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO