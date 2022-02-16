ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail sales surge 3.8% in January with Americans splurging as omicron faded and some supply shortages eased

Times Daily
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales surge 3.8% in January with...

www.timesdaily.com

9&10 News

January Retail Sales Surge 3.8% as Consumers Defy Inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Fueled by pay gains, solid hiring and enhanced savings, Americans sharply ramped up their spending at retail stores last month in a sign that many consumers remain unfazed by rising inflation. Retail sales jumped 3.8% from December to January, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, a...
BUSINESS
erienewsnow.com

No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
Times Daily

'No-COVID' policy drags on Hong Kong economy as cases surge

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s Fung Shing Restaurant was bustling this week as customers came for one last taste of the traditional Cantonese dim sum that has made it famous. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

January retail sales bounce back after Omicron disruption

Shoppers returned to the high street in droves last month as UK retail sales rebounded after the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the easing of related restrictions, new figures show. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said sales rose by 1.9% in January, meaning they were 3.6%...
RETAIL
State
New York State
actionforex.com

Strong Sales Cementing the Importance of Fed Rate Hikes

Total US retail sales rose by 3.8% in January and by 3.3% ex auto and fuel vs expected 2.1% and 1.0%, respectively. Both figures confirm a favourable environment in the world’s largest economy for a tighter monetary policy. The nominal sales charts clearly show a break from the long-term...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Breaking: US Retail Sales rise by 3.8% MoM in January vs. 2.0% expected

US Retail Sales saw larger than expected gains in January across headline and core measures, though December data saw large negative revisions. The US dollar has been choppy in response the latest data and not shown a clear reaction. Headline US Retail Sales rose by 3.8% MoM in January, well...
RETAIL
calculatedriskblog.com

Retail Sales Increased 3.8% in January

On a monthly basis, retail sales were increased 3.8% from December to January (seasonally adjusted), and sales were up 13.0 percent from January 2021. Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for January 2022, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $649.8 billion, an increase of 3.8 percent from the previous month, and 13.0 percent above January 2021.
RETAIL
kitco.com

Gold price stuck in neutral as U.S. retail sales rise 3.8% in January

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support above $1,850 an ounce and trading in neutral territory as U.S. consumers spent more than expected at the start of the new year. U.S. retail sales jumped 3.8% last month, up sharply from December's 1.9% increase according to the latest data...
BUSINESS
AFP

US retailers begin 2022 with a big jump in sales

US retail sales boomed in January as shops more than regained ground lost in an unexpected December slump, despite high inflation, according to government data released Wednesday. Retail sales rose 3.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said, double what was expected and a dramatic reversal of the 2.5 percent decline in December, which was worse than originally reported. "The strength of this rebound adds credence to the idea that December sales were weak largely because people pulled holiday purchases forward, fearing shortages of popular items," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said, adding that the sales forecast better-than-expected growth in the first quarter. The White House cheered the data, saying on Twitter that it shows how President Joe Biden "has taken concrete action to get Americans back to work, battle Covid-19, and address supply chain issues, helping our economy continue to build on what has already been a historic period of growth."
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. producer prices surge in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January as supply chains remained snarled, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. The producer price index for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after climbing 0.4% in December, the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Retail sales rise faster than expected in January despite surging inflation

U.S. consumers accelerated their retail spending in January as COVID-19 cases eased nationwide, even as they confronted the hottest inflation in four decades. Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a basket of goods ranging from cars to food and gasoline, rose 3.8% from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Refinitv expected sales to rise 2%. It marked a sharp rebound from December, when sales unexpectedly dropped 2.5%.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Forget stagflation. Retail sales point to a “boomflation” economy.

The latest data on retail sales for January, out Wednesday, shows that people are spending a lot on a wide range of things. The increase was 3.8% month over month, the biggest gain since March. But the number is not adjusted for inflation, so does it mean we are buying more, or just paying more?
BUSINESS
Financial World

US retail sales race to record as economy shows dubious resilience ahead of rate hike

In what could be viewed as a courtesy to a number of pandemic-driven stimulus before and after the November 2020 US Presidential election with US households wealth hovering to a record in expense a caustic budget deficit what would more likely to require another debt-ceiling for the US Treasury from the Federal Reserve in a near term, US retail sales jumped by the most in more than ten months in January, as purchase of motor vehicles alongside other goods led the tallies.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Wholesale prices jump 9.7% in January, further evidence of red-hot inflation

Wholesale prices accelerated again in January as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, surged 9.7% in January from the year-ago period, slightly below the 12-year high of 9.8% notched in November and December. But in an unexpected turn, prices rose 1% in January on a monthly basis – well above the revised gain of 0.4% in December.
BUSINESS

