Chet Hanks admits growing up with famous parents was 'double-edged sword'

By Celebretainment
 2 days ago
Chet Hanks says growing up as the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson was a "double-edged sword". The 31-year-old musician has opened up about life in the spotlight and admitted while he was very "blessed", the whole experience could be "pretty weird". In a YouTube video uploaded on...

