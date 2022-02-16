Record-breaking blue diamond could sell for $48 million

If De Beers Cullinan Blue sells for more than its estimated price of $48 million, it will be the most valuable blue diamond to ever feature at an auction. Sotheby’s will put up the newly mined vivid blue stone for auction in Hong Kong this April. According to a press release from Sotheby’s, ‘The 15.10-carat gem is also “the largest internally flawless step-cut vivid blue diamond” to be appraised by the Gemological Institute of America.’ This gorgeous stone was first discovered in April 2021 at the South African Cullinan mine, one of the very few places in the world to discover rare blue gems. New York Post shared, “Blue diamonds of any kind are rare on the market, but this is the rarest of the rare; nothing of remotely similar caliber has appeared at auction in recent years,” said Chairman of Sotheby’s Asia Patti Wong.

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO