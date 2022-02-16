Record-breaking blue diamond could sell for $48 million

Calculating a work’s value within the art market is a process that interpolates a number of different factors: how much demand is surfacing for the artist, what trends are dictating which kinds of acquisitions collectors want to make, how will inflation affect things; the list goes on. With precious diamonds, however, you can pretty much consistently expect high prices and satisfying results. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s announced that during Hong Kong Luxury Week in late April, they’ll be offering the 15.10-carat De Beers Cullinan Blue diamond at auction. Sotheby’s is touting the gem as the “largest internally flawless step cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has ever graded.” It’s expected to sell for $48 million.
