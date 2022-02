Driver Middle School held its annual school spelling bee on February 1st with students in grades 6, 7, and 8 competing. Champion was Haylee Oliver, grade 7, runner-up was Drayon May, grade 8, 3rd place was Roman Sandifer, grade 7. This year’s bee was one of the most intense competitions in recent history, and included a spell-off for 2nd place. Other spellers included: 6th graders: TaMerra Edwards, Ariana Riddle, Jaycee Solis, and Jorja Anderson. 7th grader: Dawson Overlesse, and 8th graders: Kaleb Garcia and Aiden Mendenhall. Grade level champions and runner-ups will participate in the Randolph County Spelling Bee on February 24, at Union Elementary School.

