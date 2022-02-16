ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IN

Multiple fire departments battle barn fire in DeKalb County

By Mia Splendore
 1 day ago

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) A cattle barn that caught fire in DeKalb county on Tuesday night has been put out.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department say they responded to an active fire in the 800 block of County Road 39 in Waterloo at around 9pm. Ashley Fire arrived shortly after and were able to place the fire under control. Several other fire agencies also arrived to help put the fire out.

All animals were evacuated from the barn. No other information on the fire has been provided.

Community Policy