CnD NBA SHOW: KATakeover

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving has yet to play in a home game for the team due to New York City’s current mandates on COVID-19. The mandate states that if any player on the Nets or New York Knicks wants to play in the city, they must be vaccinated. Road players who are visiting the Nets or Knicks are not affected by these mandates. This has drawn some criticism from those who were hoping to see Kyrie in Brooklyn, and one of the most notable critics of the mandates is NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO