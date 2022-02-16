ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

CnD NBA SHOW: KATakeover

By Dylan Carlson
zonecoverage.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChe & Dyl are giving away tickets to the Wolves tonight, just say Rav4 to @chelangason on Twitter. Born and...

zonecoverage.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
netsdaily.com

Fischer: Kevin Durant made call that ended James Harden time in Brooklyn

Whenever the Nets faced a major decision, Sean Marks would consult his top players — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Joe Harris. In the era of player empowerment, that’s not surprising. And one would have to assume that Ben Simmons will join that list now that Harden is gone.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Adam Silver makes strong statement about Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving has yet to play in a home game for the team due to New York City’s current mandates on COVID-19. The mandate states that if any player on the Nets or New York Knicks wants to play in the city, they must be vaccinated. Road players who are visiting the Nets or Knicks are not affected by these mandates. This has drawn some criticism from those who were hoping to see Kyrie in Brooklyn, and one of the most notable critics of the mandates is NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Carlson
NBA Analysis Network

Kevin Durant ‘Pulled Trigger’ On James Harden Trade To Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers pulled off the biggest blockbuster deal of the NBA trade deadline by moving James Harden and Ben Simmons to new destinations. There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Nets when they pulled off the trade with the Houston Rockets to land Harden—forming a “Big 3” alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. It was going to be the most high-powered offensive juggernaut perhaps in league history.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Kevin Durant and James Harden engaged in ‘cold war’ for months

Kevin Durant dropped a couple hints, but he mostly concealed his dissatisfaction with the Warriors’ offensive style publicly – until leaving for the Nets. With Brooklyn, Durant opened up about his misgivings. After his infamous incident with then-Golden State teammate Draymond Green, Durant isolated himself. James Harden‘s passive-aggressiveness...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnd#Minneapolis Lakers#Timberwolves#Staples Center#Che Dyl#Rav4#The Cnd Podcast
Cleveland.com

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explains decision to choose Jarrett Allen as NBA All-Star: ‘He deserves to be recognized’

ATLANTA -- Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen had to wait his turn. He watched as Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid were named All-Star starters, unsurprisingly making up the Eastern Conference frontcourt. Then the reserves were announced -- a bittersweet night for Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers, with teammate Darius Garland receiving his first All-Star selection as Allen got snubbed in favor of Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Khris Middleton.
NBA
FanSided

The James Harden – Kevin Durant relationship sounds much worse than we thought

In the aftermath of the blockbuster trade that sent Nets point guard James Harden to Philadelphia, those close to Kevin Durant reveal his trade involvement. In one season, the Nets Super Three fell apart like dominos. The team camaraderie that initially brought Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving dissolved during the 2021 season, and by the trade deadline, only Durant is the one who’s been on the roster all year. The Kyrie Irving vaccine debacle has strained the Nets to accommodate him after a two-month absence, while Harden is now a Philadelphia 76er due to a blockbuster trade for Ben Simmons.
NBA
thefocus.news

Viral clip shows former NBA player Delonte West back putting up shots

Delonte West’s story is one of the most tragic in the NBA. Despite his tumultuous past few years, recent footage showed West back on the court putting up shots. NBA fans were glad to see him doing well and reacted on social media. Delonte West was selected as the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

James Harden says Kyrie Irving being unvaccinated played 'very minimal' role in desire to seek trade to Sixers

James Harden was introduced as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday morning after he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of deadline day last Thursday, where the Nets landed a package built around Ben Simmons in return. In the midst of Harden speaking on how excited he is to work with Joel Embiid, be coached by Doc Rivers and proclaim emphatically that the Sixers would win a championship this season, he was asked about his exit from Brooklyn.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Malik Monk Was Spotted With Iggy Azalea On Valentine’s Day After Shooting His Shot With Her 4 Years Ago

Malik Monk has been enjoying an excellent spell personally even if the Los Angeles Lakers as a whole have disappointed throughout this season. Monk has provided some much-needed scoring to the team outside of LeBron James, scoring more than 20 points in 5 of the last 9 games that he has appeared on the court in. And it's not just shots on the floor that seem to be falling for Monk at the minute, he's doing well for himself off the court as well.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Many NBA Teams Believe The League Should Investigate Sixers' Contact With James Harden Before Trade With Brooklyn

James Harden finds himself a 76er, thanks to a trade that not many predicted would happen as soon as the trade deadline this season, but ended up going through at that time anyway. The Beard's connection with Sixers' Head of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey is well known, and once his discontent in Brooklyn became common knowledge, it seemed like only a matter of time before he ended up in Philadelphia.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy