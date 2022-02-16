CnD NBA SHOW: KATakeover

In the aftermath of the blockbuster trade that sent Nets point guard James Harden to Philadelphia, those close to Kevin Durant reveal his trade involvement. In one season, the Nets Super Three fell apart like dominos. The team camaraderie that initially brought Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving dissolved during the 2021 season, and by the trade deadline, only Durant is the one who’s been on the roster all year. The Kyrie Irving vaccine debacle has strained the Nets to accommodate him after a two-month absence, while Harden is now a Philadelphia 76er due to a blockbuster trade for Ben Simmons.
