A clever, wordless sight gag about the circular economy among the ladies and the men who are their clients and rent collectors in a shady Depression-era Chicago hotel opens “Blues in the Night.” That’s the last soundless moment in this musically superb, deeply affecting songfest. Hints of narrative drama waft through the smoky last-chance inn where the action is set, but it takes imagination to fill in a storyline. In place of plot, we get five rich character studies told in song and in dance. Four singers, three broken-dreamed women with unbroken pipes, a caddish fellow who can croon, and a silent man who can step—perhaps he’s a dream, too—evolve through their renditions of pre-1940 blues and bluesy Tin Pan Alley tunes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO