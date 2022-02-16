ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore goes on 'one or two dates a year'

By Celebretainment
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Drew Barrymore goes on an average of "one or two dates a year". The ’50 First Dates’ actress - who split from ex-husband Will Kopelman back in 2016 - has found it tough opening herself up to love again as she is so busy juggling being both her career and life...

The Press

The Press

