It has long been known that there is an association between food and pain, as people with chronic pain often struggle with their weight. Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience may have found an explanation in a new study that suggests that circuitry in the brain responsible for motivation and pleasure is impacted when someone experiences pain. "These findings may reveal new physiological mechanisms linking chronic pain to a change in someone's eating behavior," said Paul Geha, M.D., lead author on the study published in PLOS ONE. "And this change can lead to the development of obesity."

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO