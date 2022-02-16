ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Second Chances

By Michal Popper
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s portion of the Torah we read about the sin of the golden calf. How could this have happened? After such a great gathering of all of the people of Israel, where G-d revealed Himself to us all and spoke to Am Yisrael at Mount Sinai? And He chose...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Richmond.com

Courtney D. Henson column: Why Virginia needs second chances

I awoke in jail on Jan. 28, 2000, with a frail spirit from three years of chaotic living and drug abuse. I began abusing PCP after my grandfather’s death in 1997. He had filled the void left by my father, who battled heroin addiction and the allure of the streets in the 1980s. I vividly remember holding my dad’s hand as he navigated the streets of D.C. to feed his habit. I knew no better as a young boy.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torah#Egyptians
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy