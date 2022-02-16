ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VA

Man steals car from Chester Amazon, gets in hit-and-run, then tries to get gun from tow lot

By Tyler Thrasher
 1 day ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating an incident where a man stole a vehicle from the Amazon facility parking lot in Chester, resulting in a hit and run.

Photo by Chesterfield Police

On November 7, 2021, a silver ’98 Honda Civic was stolen from the Amazon parking lot in Chester.

On Nov. 20, the Civic was abandoned after a hit-and-run at Hull Street Road and Warwick Road in Richmond.

Photo by Chesterfield Police

Later that day, a man tried to get a gun from the vehicle at the tow lot, but he was denied.

Sometime between the theft and the crash, the vehicle was spray-painted black and purple, according to police .

CCPD said the man arrived at Amazon and the tow lot in what appears to be the same gray, 4-door Dodge Dakota.

If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.

Photo by Chesterfield Police
