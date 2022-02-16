Police: Officer fired round after ‘perceiving a threat’
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma City police officer is still on administrative leave following the first officer-involved shooting of 2022.
Around 1 a.m. on Feb. 1, Officer Megan Gaither, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, was patrolling in the area of N.W. 122nd and Rockwell when she spotted a car speeding in the opposite direction.
Gaither turned around to try and perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the car had already crashed in a field near NW 122 nd and County Line Road.
Officials say as Gaither was getting out of her patrol car, she 'perceived a threat' and fired one shot.
Fortunately, no one was hit by the gunfire.
The driver and passenger were taken into custody but were ultimately released.
