Passenger takes off in car during traffic stop, leads troopers on chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person was taken into custody following a bizarre chase and rollover crash.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Valley Brook Police Department pulled over a vehicle near S.E. 59th and I-35 for a traffic violation.

While the driver was out of the car with officers, investigators say the passenger hopped in the driver’s seat and took off in the vehicle.

At that point, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol got involved in the pursuit.

When the chase reached Eastern and S.E. Grand Blvd., officers performed a tactical maneuver, which caused the vehicle to roll.

When troopers approached the car, they say the suspect refused to get out.

“He wasn’t listening to commands, refused to crawl out the window. He wasn’t injured or anything. He just wasn’t listening,” said Trooper Josiah Freeman, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Eventually, the driver was taken into custody.

