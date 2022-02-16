ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

U.S. natgas jumps over 6% to near 2-week high on cold weather forecasts

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 6% to a near two-week high on Wednesday on forecasts of much colder weather and higher heating demand through early March than previously expected. Traders noted the price increase came despite the continued slow return of U.S. production from cold weather-related reductions over the past month, and a 9% drop in European gas futures due to what looks like an easing of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Over the past month or so, the U.S. has worked with other nations to ensure that gas supplies—mostly from liquefied natural gas (LNG)—would keep flowing to Europe in case Russia cuts off exports to the rest of the continent. If Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. and Europe have said they would sanction Russia, which would likely cause Russia to cut some gas exports to Europe. Russia provides around 30%-40% of Europe's gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Since the start of the year, however, the U.S. gas market has focused more on changes in U.S. weather, domestic supply and demand, rather than what is happening around the world. So far in 2022, U.S. gas followed European prices only about a third of the time versus two-thirds in the fourth quarter of 2021. U.S. front-month gas futures for March delivery rose 26.6 cents, or 6.2%, to $4.572 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:26 a.m. EST (1326 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 3. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 92.7 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions. But on a daily basis, gas production has gained almost every day since dropping to 86.3 bcfd during a winter storm on Feb. 4, reaching a high of 95.2 bcfd on Feb. 11, the most since Jan. 1. Output on Wednesday, however, was on track to slip for a second day in a row to a preliminary one-week low of 94.3 bcfd. Even though the weather is forecast to be colder than previously expected, it is still on track to be less cold next week than this week with the coming of spring-like temperatures in some areas. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 122.9 bcfd this week to 121.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday due to the expected colder weather. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd, as liquefaction trains at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana enter service. A tanker arrived at Calcasieu on Feb. 7 and will likely leave with the plant's first cargo this week. Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain strong so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat that Russia could invade Ukraine and cut gas supplies to Europe. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Feb. Feb. 4 Feb. 11 average 11(Forecast) (Actual) Feb. 11 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -202 -222 -227 -154 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,899 2,101 2,315 2,162 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -12.2% -9.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 4.55 4.31 2.92 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 22.98 24.53 6.14 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 22.93 24.89 7.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 408 391 454 383 373 U.S. GFS CDDs 6 6 8 8 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 414 397 462 391 379 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.3 94.9 95.1 76.1 83.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.3 8.9 9.1 10.7 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.7 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 100.8 103.9 104.2 87.5 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.9 2.9 1.9 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.6 4.4 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.5 13.0 12.7 5.0 4.7 U.S. Commercial 17.9 16.5 16.1 22.5 15.6 U.S. Residential 30.1 26.8 26.9 39.5 26.1 U.S. Power Plant 28.2 25.7 24.7 33.8 26.3 U.S. Industrial 25.7 25.0 24.8 27.5 24.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.7 2.7 2.7 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 109.4 101.6 100.0 130.8 100.3 Total U.S. Demand 129.7 122.9 121.2 142.1 112.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Feb 18 Feb 11 Feb 4 Jan 28 Jan 21 Wind 10 12 11 9 11 Solar 3 3 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 33 33 33 35 33 Coal 24 23 25 26 25 Nuclear 20 20 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.31 4.05 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.85 7.00 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.85 4.55 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.57 3.75 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.96 3.84 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.54 22.35 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.17 3.91 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.64 3.48 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.46 3.22 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 91.25 183.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 21.75 25.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.75 21.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 29.75 28.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 29.75 27.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 30.75 30.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) opened 2022 at about $75 a barrel (bbl). Last week, the price rose above $90/bbl for the first time since 2014. That was also the last year the price of WTI was above $100/bbl. To recap, in the first half of 2014, oil...
TRAFFIC
KX News

Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers […]
TRAFFIC
Grist

Why would Big Oil blame Biden for gas prices? (Hint: to stop climate progress.)

Robert Weissman is president of Public Citizen. As gas prices continue to rise, Big Oil wants you to blame Joe Biden. Opining on Fox Business Network, energy industry analyst Phil Flynn claimed the Biden administration is “using cancel culture policies against the U.S. energy industry” and starving the market of domestic petroleum production. Other conservative commentators are attacking the Biden administration’s supposed “war on oil.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Bismarck Tribune

Oil companies call Bakken 'mature' as they ramp down North Dakota plans

The Bakken’s boom days appear to be over. Oil companies have adopted a new term to describe the western North Dakota oil patch: “mature.”. That’s the word State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms heard many times on a recent trip to a conference in Texas where he met with leaders from 10 companies with wells in the Bakken.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Why Canadian Crude Producers Aren’t Sending More Oil To The U.S.

Canadian oil producers are not rushing to raise supply too much because of the country’s perennial problem with limits to the pipeline takeaway capacity, thus not reaping the benefits of $90 oil prices, according to Capital Economics. “Due to pipeline capacity constraints, there is little supply response to rising...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

$100 Oil Could Trigger Burst In Shale Oil Production

Up to 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of US tight oil could be unleashed in the event of a supercycle – with oil prices remaining around or above $100 per barrel – driven by growing demand and continued supply tightness, Rystad Energy predicts. Tight oil output in...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Colder Weather#Natural Gas Storage#Dry Gas#Gas Prices#European#Bcfd#British
Benzinga

Higher Oil Prices Are Allowing Energy Companies To Increase Their Shale Operations

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Wednesday Market Open) No news may be good news as equity index futures are pointing to a higher open on another day of light economic announcements. There are several earnings announcements but no big companies that are likely to have far-reaching effects on the market. The higher premarket move could be an impressive follow up to yesterday’s rally. Crude oil prices and yields were lower before the market open which appears to be helping equity futures. Lower oil and yields are helping reduce investor fears as the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) was 3.5% lower in premarket trading and nearing 20.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
US News and World Report

U.S. Crude Stockpiles Rise Despite Cushing Draw, Record Fuel Demand - EIA

(Reuters) -U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week, even as inventories at the key Cushing hub dropped to their lowest level since 2018, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Fuel stocks fell and demand surpassed the previous week's record, with total product supplied over four weeks averaging 22.1...
CUSHING, OK
FOXBusiness

US natural gas producer says prices are surging due to lack of adequate pipeline structure

As tension between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, Europe’s natural gas supply is especially vulnerable, leaving U.S. prices at risk of escalating. FOX Business’ Lydia Hu visited independent natural gas producer EQT in East Millsboro, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where she spoke with CEO Toby Rice, who suggested the fix to high natural gas prices is increased production and investment in ‘adequate’ infrastructure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

USA EIA Oil Price Forecast in Near $8 Jump

The EIA has significantly raised its 2022 Brent spot average forecast. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has significantly raised its 2022 Brent spot average forecast, its February short term energy outlook (STEO) has revealed. The organization now sees Brent spot prices averaging $82.87 per barrel this year, which marks...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Continental Resources stock drops on expected higher 2022 spending

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares of shale oil producer Continental Resources (CLR.N) fell as much as 8% on Tuesday after the company gave a 2022 outlook that included higher-than-expected spending and lower-than-expected oil and gas volumes. Shares were off around 7% at $53.26 in afternoon trading. The declineexceeded the roughly...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Permian Oil Output Sets Another Record

Permian output continues to exceed every OPEC member, except Saudi Arabia. Production from America’s Permian Basin reached a record high for the third month in a row in January as a red-hot price rally keeps shale drillers busy. Crude supply from the basin, which includes Texas and New Mexico,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

316K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy