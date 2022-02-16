THREAD and EVERSANA Announce Industry’s First Integrated, Decentralized Registry and Real-World Data (RWD)-Driven Evidence and Commercialization Solution
Digitally enabled platform will connect patient-generated RWD with secondary RWD through Datavant’s proprietary connectivity technology platform to empower researchers with a holistic view of the patient. EVERSANA, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, and THREAD, a leading technology and service provider...aithority.com
Comments / 0