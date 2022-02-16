ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

THREAD and EVERSANA Announce Industry’s First Integrated, Decentralized Registry and Real-World Data (RWD)-Driven Evidence and Commercialization Solution

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Digitally enabled platform will connect patient-generated RWD with secondary RWD through Datavant’s proprietary connectivity technology platform to empower researchers with a holistic view of the patient. EVERSANA, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, and THREAD, a leading technology and service provider...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

RED Technologies Accelerates its 5G Plan in Unlicensed Spectrum with French Government 5G Stimulus Strategy

The French Government recently announced an acceleration strategy dedicated to 5G and future networks. Cedric O, Minister for Digital Transition and Electronic Communications, announced that RED Technologies has been selected through its “DAT 5G” (Democratizing Access to 5G Technology) project to develop a cloud based 5G NR-U platform to provide industrial SMEs and mid-caps with low cost 5G connectivity using unlicensed spectrum.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ViTel Net Launches Industry First Virtual Care Portfolio Tailored For All

ViTel Net, the pioneer in telehealth innovation, has launched three new solutions designed to address a range of gaps in connected care for organizations of all sizes. Delivering robust virtual care functionality in both turnkey and enterprise packages that will support virtual care programs ranging in maturity and complexity. vCareXpress:...
HEALTH
aithority.com

Veriff Unveils Healthcare-Focused Identity Verification Offering

Veriff, a global identity verification provider has released a new suite of identity verification solutions built specifically for the healthcare industry. As the use of telehealth and other digital health services continues to rise across the globe, there is an increased need among healthcare providers and payers to validate the identities of patients to ensure they are who they say they are and to protect their privacy and digital health footprint.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Outbrain Releases Engagement Bid Strategy: An AI Based Campaign Optimization Tool Built For a Cookieless World

Engagement Bid strategy (EBS) is a new AI based performance optimization solution from Outbrain that does not use website cookies or tracking codes. Outbrain Inc. , announces the release of Engagement Bid Strategy (EBS), a new automatic performance optimization solution which does not require the use of 3rd party cookies or website tracking codes and can be optimized to a wider range of campaign goals.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwd#Data Science#Health Data
aithority.com

Daily AI Roundup: Biggest Machine Learning, Robotic And Automation Updates – Feb 17

This is your AI Daily Roundup today. We are covering the top updates from around the world. The updates will feature state-of-the-art capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, and human-system interactions. We cover the role of AI Daily Roundup and its application in various industries and daily lives.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

BEET Releases Version 4.2 of Envision Process Visibility System, Unique Patented Tool Identifies Current and Future Defects in Manufacturing Process

BEET, a global leader in manufacturing visibility systems, announces the release of version 4.2 of its Envision Process Visibility System (ePVS). This unique patented tool identifies current and potential defects in any manufacturing process. Version 4.2 of ePVS provides a better user experience by processing raw data faster and transforming...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Striim and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner to Offer High Performance, Mission-Critical Solutions With Real-Time Analytics

New collaboration combines HPE NonStop solutions, for high performance, mission-critical environments, with Striim’s real-time data integration and advanced data mesh architecture for cross-enterprise, cross-cloud, and edge-to-cloud business insights. Striim, Inc., provider of the leading real-time data integration platform for hybrid cloud, announced a new, strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Napatech Delivers Industry-Leading Data Center Capacity and Monitoring for 5G Packet Core Infrastructure

Napatech, the leading provider of programmable Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs) used in telecom, cloud, enterprise, cybersecurity and financial applications worldwide, announced the integration of 5G User Plane Function (UPF) offload within its Link-Inline software suite. This will enable communications service providers (CSPs) to maximize the number of users supported in an edge or core data center.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
aithority.com

Robin.io Partners With Lekha Wireless and Blue Arcus to Accelerate Highly Scalable Custom Carrier-Grade Network Solutions

Robin.io, a provider of hyper-converged Telco-Grade cloud-native Kubernetes platform, simplifying enterprises and 5G service delivery infrastructure, announces a strategic collaboration to offer Automation and Orchestration capabilities for the disaggregated 5G market. The partnership with Lekha Wireless and Blue Arcus enables IoT, Private/Enterprise Networks, MEC use cases and facilitates Industry 4.0 use cases.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Carahsoft Partners With Cyara to Deliver World-class Automated CX Testing Solution for the Public Sector

The strategic partnership with the trusted government IT solutions provider enables the public sector to meet new government regulations and meet raising CX demands. Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, announced its strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider , to deliver the industry’s leading automated CX testing, monitoring and quality assurance solutions to the public sector. As the leading provider of government IT solutions, Carahsoft will be the Master Government Aggregator for Cyara, making Cyara’s high-quality, secure CX solutions available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts.
POLITICS
MedCity News

Alexa joins the site staff: how clinical trials tech will evolve in 2022

Before the pandemic, many sponsors were hesitant to embrace decentralized clinical trial (DCT) elements in their research. They were concerned that technology-driven research might not meet regulatory standards, and that data captured on personal devices would not be secure. Covid-19 changed all of that. The closure of sites forced sponsors...
HEALTH
aithority.com

App Annie is Now data.ai – the 1st Unified Data AI Company

App Annie has changed its name to data.ai, establishing a big enterprise market opportunity: “Unified Data AI”. The name reflects the company’s vision to drive comprehensive digital performance with products and partnerships. data.ai is the first company to combine consumer and market data to fuel digital insights applying the power of artificial intelligence. This is Unified Data AI.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

YuJa, Inc. Marks Milestone As First Cloud-Based Video Platform To Achieve HIPAA Compliance

YuJa, Inc., a leader in enterprise video solutions, recently announced that the company has been certified as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant, becoming the first cloud-based Enterprise Video Platform to achieve the designation. Latest Aithority Insights: Redbot Security Names New Chief Security Officer as the Company Continues...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

KORE Doubles Down on Connected Health with Acquisition of Business Mobility Partners & SIMON IoT

KORE Group Holdings, Inc., a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (IoT CaaS), announced it has acquired Business Mobility Partners and SIMON IoT, industry-leading mobility solution providers, to expand its services and solutions within the healthcare and life sciences industries. “Business Mobility Partners and...
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

The Global Smart Industry Readiness Index Initiative: Manufacturing Transformation Insights Report 2022

The Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) comprises a suite of frameworks and tools to help manufacturers – regardless of size or industry – start, scale and sustain their digital transformation journeys. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the reshaping of production value chains globally are spurring the manufacturing community to embrace digitalization with greater focus and urgency, motivated not only by potential gains in efficiency, but also by operational resilience. This renewed drive is further powered by the ongoing data revolution, where decision-makers increasingly expect key business commitments, plans and interventions to be supported through big data.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

NXT-ID Appoints Key Executives to Support Product Suite Development and Company Growth

NXT-ID, Inc., provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and IoT technology, announces it has appointed Mark Archer as Chief Financial Officer, and Rafael Saavedra as VP of Engineering. The executives will join the leadership team and be responsible for directing and managing NXT-ID’s patented IoT technology that helps improve the lives of seniors.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Lever Announces Winter Release and Significant 2021 Growth Helping Over 4,500 Customers Enhance Talent Acquisition Analytics Into Hiring Processes

New analytics updates include Diversity dashboards to enable customers to further DEI goals. Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite, has announced their winter feature release, enhancing analytics capabilities and ease of use. Additionally, Lever is serving more than 4,500 customers and has added more than 100 technology partnerships and integrations in the last fiscal year; the company’s continued momentum makes it clear that hiring and talent acquisition has never been more important to brands and companies .
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Rackspace Technology Joins Forces with Cloudflare to Offer Zero Trust Cloud Security Services to Customers Globally

Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced an expanded strategic partnership with Cloudflare to offer expert services for Cloudflare Zero Trust, to help businesses reach their cloud-centric goals faster, support remote workers, and provide a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for their cloud applications, data, users, and devices. Rackspace Technology is offering managed services for Cloudflare Zero Trust through the Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security portfolio which is available to customers globally.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ATB Ventures Is Working With The Government of Canada to Power its National Digital Trust Proof of Concept

ATB Ventures, the research and innovation arm of leading Alberta-based financial institution ATB Financial, is collaborating with the Government of Canada to provide the technology platform to support their National Digital Trust Service proof of concept . ATB Venture’s blockchain-identity management solution, Oliu and digital credential wallet, Proof, allow businesses and regulators to develop use cases and issue, use and verify digital credentials in a secure, sandbox environment.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Amplitude Launches New Technology Integrations to Unify Data and Expand Customer Choice in the Digital Optimization Era

Amplitude’s growing technology ecosystem makes it the hub for turning customer data into actionable insights and targeted digital experiences. Amplitude, Inc. , the pioneer in digital optimization, announced new and enhanced integrations across the technology stack to empower organizations to better unify, analyze, and act on customer data. Amplitude now has new integrations with Adobe Launch, AWS Redshift, Google BigQuery, Google Tag Manager, and MailChimp as well as an enhanced integration with HubSpot. This adds to the more than 60 existing integrations that unlock actionable customer insights that fuel faster product innovation. The new set of integrations allows customers to seamlessly ingest data into Amplitude, reduce time to implement Amplitude, and create more customized marketing campaigns.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy