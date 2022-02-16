ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alida Recognized On the 2022 List of Best Workplaces For Hybrid Work in Canada

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), announced that it has been named on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work. Alida received this highly esteemed recognition after an independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work in collaboration with Microsoft Canada. Latest AI Insights: Happeo...

