Alida Recognized On the 2022 List of Best Workplaces For Hybrid Work in Canada

PFL’s “2022 Hybrid Audience Engagement Survey” Reveals Fully Remote and C-level Audiences Are Experiencing Significant Levels of Digital Fatigue. In business landscape, the competition for impressions, clicks, and mindshare is fierce. Despite increasingly powerful and ubiquitous digital marketing tools, many businesses find themselves struggling to gain traction among customers and prospects. To better understand the difficulties that many companies face in capturing audiences’ attention, PFL, a leading hybrid experience company, surveyed more than 600 U.S.-based enterprise professionals. The results of PFL’s “2022 Hybrid Audience Engagement Survey” found that personalization, content, and physical marketing tactics, such as direct mail, can have a significant impact on brands’ abilities to reach burnt-out audiences.
