Computers

Celestial AI Raises $56 Million Series A To Disrupt The Artificial Intelligence Chip Industry With A New Photonic-Electronic Platform

By Dhanali S
aithority.com
 1 day ago

From single node to exascale systems, Celestial AI’s approach alters computing by employing light for data flow within and between processors, enabling scalability with optical access to memory and compute. Celestial AI is a machine learning accelerator business with a proprietary hardware and software architecture. Koch Disruptive Technologies...

aithority.com

gamingideology.com

Apple acquires AI Music based on artificial intelligence

Apple has acquired a startup called AI Music that uses artificial intelligence to create custom music, which is an addition to its list of audio apps. Sources told Bloomberg that the deal has been finalized in recent weeks to buy AI Music, a London-based company founded in 2016. The company had around 20 employees prior to the deal.
BUSINESS
The Press

Amprius Technologies, Inc. today announced the shipment of the first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1100 Wh/L lithium ion battery cells to an industry leader of a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS).

AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES SHIPS FIRST COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L BATTERIES. FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies, Inc., the leader in Silicon Anode Li-Ion battery cells with its Si-Nanowire™ platform, announced the shipment of the first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1100 Wh/L lithium-ion battery cells to an industry leader of a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS). Amprius Technologies' high energy density battery cells have enabled groundbreaking capabilities in long endurance, communications, and high-resolution imaging to cutting-edge stratospheric platforms since 2018.
INDUSTRY
The Press

Platform Science Raises $115 Million Series C Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, today announced $115 million in Series C funding. The round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and included participation from Chimera, as well as existing investors 8VC, Daimler, Prologis, NextPlay, and Four More Capital. The new capital will be used to expand the reach of the company's innovative transportation solutions and make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

New DoD Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office Launches

Feb. 8, 2022 — The Defense Department must become a digital and artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise capable of operating at the speed and scale necessary to preserve its military advantage, according to a memorandum issued by Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks. The memorandum, published on defense.gov, outlines how the...
MILITARY
aithority.com

NFT Data Analytics Platform NFTGo.io Raises $6.75 Million in Pre-Series A

NFTGo.io, a leading data aggregator platform for the Web3, NFT, and gaming communities, announced the close of a $6.75M Pre-Series A capital raise on 5th February. This funding round was led by Qiming Venture Partners, with participation from SeaX Ventures, Youbi, Circle, Altonomy, Zonff Partners, Hash Global, and mask.io. As...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Aleo Raises $200 Million in Series B to Expand Products and Services Built on Private-by-Default, Blockchain-Based Platform

Aleo, a leading platform for building private blockchain-based applications, has raised $200 Million in a Series B funding round led by Kora Management LP and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with participation from Tiger Global, Sea Capital, Slow Ventures, Samsung Next, and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), culminating in a valuation of the company at $1.45 billion. Following the company’s $28 million Series A, which was led by a16z in April of 2021, Aleo’s Series B represents the largest fundraising round ever in the zero-knowledge industry.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Seeking Alpha

Rockley Photonics rises 3% on new Bioptx biomarker sensing platform

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) rose 3% after it announced its Bioptx platform of biomarker sensing products and solutions for the medical and healthcare market. The platform will include non-invasive, continuous measurement of extensive range of biomarkers, custom cloud analytics, AI, and biosensing wristband. The cloud analytics and AI capabilities of the...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain Platform Aleo Raises Huge $200 Million Series B, Valuation Tops $1.45 Billion

Blockchain platform Aleo has raised a huge $200 million Series B funding round that delivered a valuation of $1.45 billion. The funding was led by Kora Management LP and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with participation from Tiger Global, Sea Capital, Slow Ventures, Samsung Next, and Andreessen Horowitz. Aleo noted that the funding stands as the largest fundraising round ever in the zero-knowledge industry.
MARKETS
idownloadblog.com

Apple buys AI Music which uses artificial intelligence to create tailor-made music

Apple has acquired the AI Music startup which uses artificial intelligence to generate dynamic soundtracks, something that Apple Music could implement as a feature. Apple could use AI Music tech to bring new features to its audio offerings. For example, Apple Music could use it to generate dynamic soundtracks. Apple...
MUSIC
World Health Organization

Ensuring artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for health benefit older people

Ensuring artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for health benefit older people. Geneva: Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have the potential to improve older people’s health and well-being, but only if ageism is eliminated from their design, implementation, and use. A new policy brief, Ageism in artificial intelligence for health, released today by the World Health Organization (WHO) presents legal, non-legal and technical measures that can be used to minimize the risk of exacerbating or introducing ageism through these technologies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
themreport.com

Authentic Intelligence, the New AI

This piece originally appeared in the February 2022 edition of MReport magazine, online now. The technology loan officers have today is light years away from the tools I had when I was originating loans. In those days, a rolodex was a physical tool that sat on our desks. Today, we have Artificial Intelligence (AI), automated workflows, Big Data, and machine learning that all reside within the smartphones in our pockets.
TECHNOLOGY
realtrends.com

Houwzer brokerage platform raises $118 million in Series B funding

Houwzer, an end-to-end real estate brokerage and homeownership technology platform powered by proprietary technology recently raised $118 million in Series B financing. The funding includes $18 million in equity and a $100 million warehouse line of credit that will enable the launch of three new consumer products. Houwzer will introduce...
REAL ESTATE
thefastmode.com

5G and AI: The New Intelligent Edge Featured

5G is changing how networks are designed and built, especially at the network edge. 5G continues to grab the headlines, with massive ad campaigns being run by nearly every major service provider. Beyond consumers, 5G is also top-of-mind for enterprises. Recently, Deloitte surveyed executives at 400 global companies about their use of 5G, and found that 58% are already running 5G pilot projects or deploying solutions, with the number of organizations planning to use 5G at the edge growing steadily.
TECHNOLOGY
mycbs4.com

UF, IBM announce new artificial intelligence collaboration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The University of Florida and IBM are announcing a new collaboration. The focus will be extending UF's vision to be an international leader in artificial intelligence and finance-related research. The new multi-year initiative is part of UF’s goal to be an “AI University,"...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CMSWire

Airmeet Raises $35 Million Series B to Boost Event Engagement Platform

Airmeet, whose software helps brands deliver virtual event experiences, has announced that it has raised $35 million in Series B funding. New investors Prosus Ventures, Sistema Asia Fund, RingCentral Ventures, KDDI Open Innovation Fund, DG Daiwa Ventures and Nexxus Global participated alongside existing investors Sequoia Capital India and Accel India in this round.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Deepdub Raises $20 Million in Series a Funding Led by Insight Partners to Bring AI-Based Dubbing Global

Deepdub, the leader in AI-based entertainment localization, today announced that it has raised $20 million in Series A funding led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Booster Ventures and Stardom Ventures and new investors Swift VC. Angel investors joining this round include Emiliano Calemzuk former President of Fox Television Studios, Kevin Reilly former CCO of HBO Max, Danny Grander Co-Founder of Snyk, Roi Tiger VP, Engineering at Meta, Gideon Marks and Daniel Chadash.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Northspyre Raises $25 Million in Series B Funding To Fuel Its AI-Powered Solution

Latest capital round for the proactive intelligence platform to further modernize spreadsheet-driven workflows in the antiquated real estate project delivery process. Northspyre, a financial tracking and project delivery automation platform for real estate developers, announced it has secured $25 million in Series B funding to further grow its business and expand its solution to improve the development process within the multi-trillion dollar commercial real estate industry.
RETAIL

