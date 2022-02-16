God is love

With Valentine’s Day, our thoughts turn to love and romance. Did you know there’s a book in the Bible dedicated to romantic love? Song of Solomon (Song of Songs) is just about the strangest book in your Bible. While some see it as an allegory about Israel, or even a picture of Christ’s love for the church. The best historical interpretation is a straight forward love poem between Solomon and the wife he loved.
A hospital isn’t the kind of setting most people would envision for a wedding, but for Patricia M. and Eddie D., all that mattered was being together, especially after all the years they spent apart. They were both in their 70s at the time of the ceremony, but these...
The concept of romance is very new to me. I am not an ooey-gooey person by nature. To me, pet names are off-putting, planning dates seem time-consuming and anniversaries are tedious to keep up with. It shouldn’t really come as a shock that I’ve never fully grasped the concept of...
They had challenging pasts, and the odds were stacked against them after a whirlwind courtship. But for Brad and Lorie Floyd, the love they have for each other and their combined family helped their relationship endure. This year, the Simi Valley couple will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. On their...
With Valentine's Day around the corner, 'tis the season for spreading love all around. But why limit that love to just your significant other? Whether you're single or taken, we rounded up seven simple ways to show all the people in your life you love them—from friends to family to colleagues:
“God’s love is so big, almost nobody can explain it,” says Jamie, age 8. “It’s bigger than 999,999,999 gallons of chocolate milk. No one really knows how big his love is, but all I know is that he loves us no matter what.”. We’re so used...
Recently, as I finished up a lesson on the Apostle Paul during confirmation, I asked the students what their takeaways were. “No matter how bad you are, you are never too far gone for God to love you,” blurted a student. For this to make sense, it helps to...
Why's he watching me getting railed on the couch, staying pure for a wedding?. Why's he watching mе getting railed on the couch, staying pure for a wedding?. Why's he watching me getting railed on the couch, staying pure for a wedding?. He's got fucked up priorities. God is...
COVID-19 succeeded in spreading to every part of the globe. Almost every area of life got affected with crippling consequences. There is now global fatigue and frustration. When will this all come to an end or how can we live with this even if it mutates to a milder variant? These questions are on the minds of many.
I remember when I fell in love with sea turtles. When I was in my mid-30s I saw for the first time a sea turtle mother emerge from the waves under the cover of darkness. This otherwise sea creature determinedly crawled across the stretch of sand to the dunes, where she settled, seemingly resting, before beginning the ritual of laying her clutch of a hundred or so eggs.
When it was noon, darkness came over the whole land until three o’clock in the afternoon when Jesus said, “ Eloi, Eloi, lema sabachthani?” which means, ” My God, my God, why have you forsaken me” (Mark 15:33-34)? Jesus felt alone and abandoned by his father, and his human nature was crying out. People can sometimes feel forsaken, too. All of us have experienced feelings as though God abandons us…
“If I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but do not have love, I have become a noisy going or a clanging cymbal.” — I Corinthians 13:1. “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love, But the greatest of these is love.” — I Corinthians 13:11.
February is the month we associate with love. With Valentine’s Day on the 14th we, in our culture, participate in the celebration. Whether it be placing the little, inexpensive Valentine cards in all of our classmates little bags at school, giving a significant other a special gift, remembering the day year after year after year, or pleasantly remembering that spouse who has gone to heaven to be with Jesus, Valentine’s Day reminds us of love.
Valentine’s Day is rolling around, and we all know what that means: Either you have a date, you need to find a date or you suck it up and be your own valentine. When I was a kid, Valentine’s Day was fun. We used to give out candy to our friends or write nice notes and pass them out in class. But as I got older, I grew to loathe the famous “love day.”
Prophetic Tidbit: The Nature of the Prophetic- God’s love revealed. I believe New Testament prophecy is a love relationship between God and His people. All are called to prophesy, and all are called to know His heart and reveal His love. When one thinks of why God sent His Son because of His love, one can only realize that love is the message that reveals the heart of the Father. Whether it is to the saved, or unsaved, prophecy is God’s love in action.
I often hear from my readers about something in my column that has triggered a memory,. Such was the case this week when I opened one of many valentines. This is one of the sweetest stories that I have been privileged to receive. As you know, I often say, “It is too good to keep to myself!” So I am sharing this one with you.
'You can be in something and not be of something at the same time.'. It takes a special kind of person to work in the pressure cooker that is Session. Is it possible for two of these special people to find each other, fall in love, and tackle The Process together?
“Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.” (Ephesians 3:20) The Bible portrays God as omnipotent—all-powerful, able even to create all things from nothing (Hebrews 11:3). The individual is portrayed as totally insufficient to do anything but fail. Yet the Bible also teaches that great things will be done in, and through, and to us. How? It is only through God’s power and wisdom that anything of substance will be accomplished. He alone is able. Consider the following sampling of tasks He is able to perform for us.
“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” ~ Matthew 11:28. In 1972, a man named Fred Neal, a devoted member and deacon of Gettysburg’s First Baptist Church, had a vision that led to the founding of the Adams Rescue Mission. According to Bruce Dietrick, the ARM executive director, Neal was quick to say it was the Lord’s vision, not his; he simply listened and acted energetically to bring others in the community to share and act on that vision.
Comments / 0