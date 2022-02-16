COTTON MARKET WEEKLY

Gold futures took off immediately on Monday, gapping much higher. This is being driven by a lot of geopolitical concerns now, as well as inflationary fears. As long as there are a lot of concerns about the Russia/Ukraine situation, there will more than likely be a lot of concerns that are covered up with gold purchases. Ultimately, gold looks as if it is trying to break out, but we do have a significant barrier just above that will come into the picture.

