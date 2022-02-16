COTTON MARKET WEEKLY

Market Assessment- As of Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 6:29 a.m. In our January 1, 2022 Market Assessment we listed 9 stocks that were vulnerable to a large decline — and decline they did: Within 30 days they all sold off strongly – Align (ALGN) was down 200 points; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) down 100 points; ServiceNow (NOW) down 150 points; Google (GOOG) down 360 points and Amazon (AMZN) was down 534 points.
The U.S. government is scheduled to release the Producer Price Index for January at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. CNBC’s Dominic Chu said higher-than-expected data on consumer prices released last week sparked concerns of accelerated interest rates by the US Federal Reserve. Producer prices slowed to a monthly rate...
Gold futures took off immediately on Monday, gapping much higher. This is being driven by a lot of geopolitical concerns now, as well as inflationary fears. As long as there are a lot of concerns about the Russia/Ukraine situation, there will more than likely be a lot of concerns that are covered up with gold purchases. Ultimately, gold looks as if it is trying to break out, but we do have a significant barrier just above that will come into the picture.
The cotton market is slightly lower Tuesday after experiencing Monday’s triple-digit losses. The sharp decline was reserved for the old crop as new crop December posted new life-of-contract highs. One reason for the price discrepancy is that participants are rolling out of spot March into other contract months, including December. Yet another supporting reason for the new crop may involve an unfolding acres battle.
Oil futures curves are indicating one of the strongest periods the market has ever seen, amid a bout of headline price volatility. Brent prices have swung wildly above $90 this week, but there’s been even more action in the market’s structure. Nearby contracts are commanding enormous premiums over...
Oil futures rose on Wednesday to erase some of their loss from a day earlier, as uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued. "The situation regarding Ukraine hasn't calmed down completely," with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claiming that there are no signs that Russia is withdrawing, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery.
BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China can reduce its soybean demand by 30 million tonnes by continuing to promote lower soymeal rations in feed and using alternative proteins, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday, citing unnamed agriculture officials. China issued guidelines last year recommending the reduction of soymeal...
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is a unique retailer and one that has successfully resisted the rise of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and e-commerce. In this episode of "Beat and Raise," recorded on Jan. 27, Fool contributors Will Healy and Brian Withers discuss Tractor Supply's fourth-quarter earnings report and why the retail stock has such a strong track record.
