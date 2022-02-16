SLICES OF LIFE

Downtime from COVID, with no real end in sight, has led to all manner of new hobbies — and obsessions — including digging deeper into one’s family history. This had been a passion of mine even prior to the rising interest in ancestry that now is practically its own pandemic among my baby boomer peers. Many of us are fueled by a fear that if we don’t get that knowledge down for the record — be it as scraps of information or hours of taped oral history, or in my case, a memoir — whatever we know may be lost forever. The PBS series “Finding Your Roots” with Henry Louis Gates, Jr., is a reflection of this growing desire to know and preserve our personal histories. The show’s audience has surged from 2.5 million in its first season in 2012, to 16.6 million viewers last year; the eighth season began in January.

